The math just doesn’t add up for Bills season ticket holders.

There currently are 63,000 of them. But the new stadium will only seat a little over 60,000.

That means almost 3,000 current season ticket holders – and possibly more if the team intends to hold back some seats for individual game ticket purchasers – could be left out in the cold when the new stadium opens.

But that’s assuming all of them want to make the move to the new stadium and that the Bills want all current season ticket holders to remain.

The reality is some current season ticket holders likely won’t be interested, or may not be able to afford it, while the team is trying to limit season ticket accounts deemed to be run by brokers, who primarily buy the seats so they can put them up for sale – hopefully at a profit – on the secondary ticket market. Some of these brokers can own hundreds of season tickets on one account.

Ticket prices will certainly be higher at the new stadium – the team hasn’t said yet by how much – and that could squeeze out some ticket holders.

And then there are the personal seat licenses that season ticket holders will be required to purchase – again, the Bills have yet to say how much they will cost. But that could add several thousand dollars to the upfront cost of each seat, especially ones in prime locations and potentially price season tickets out for working-class ticket holders.

While the Bills cannot forbid the purchasing of season tickets at the new stadium for the singular purpose of reselling them, they can institute new terms and conditions, including a ticket maximum for each season ticket holder account. At the new stadium, that will likely be eight.

The Bills seem to recognize all of that could mean thousands of season ticket holders won’t come with them to the new stadium.

So, even though their season ticket base currently is big enough to fill every seat in the new stadium and leave a few thousand out in the cold, the team is taking $150 deposits from would-be season ticket holders.

“We look forward to bringing you with us on the journey to the New Highmark Stadium,” the Bills say to fans on their website. But how many of them will the team realistically be able to bring into the season ticket fold at the new stadium?

Current season ticket holders will be contacted this summer to set up an appointment at the sales center under construction at the Walker Center in Williamsville, The Stadium Experience, and will be linked with a dedicated new stadium representative to walk them through every step of the way.

The Bills are working with Legends, the consulting firm that is overseeing the sales process for the Bills, to get the center up and running.

The Stadium Experience is also likely the place where season ticket holders find out how much personal seat licenses will cost at different locations around the stadium – an important consideration for fans choosing where to sit or whether to continue as a season ticket holder.

The PSL, which is a one-time fee charged to season ticket holders for the right to buy tickets, is a standard tool used to help finance new stadiums but a new concept in the Buffalo market. It can be paid for in a lump sum or as part of a payment plan.

There are season tickets holders unsure about whether a PSL will price them out of the new stadium – even as the Bills have said their PSLs will be some of the most affordable in the league, while others are vehemently against paying for a PSL just to purchase season tickets.

That goes even for some longtime season ticket holders like Tim Johnson, who last year told The News he likely would not spend the $6,000 to $7,000 he expects to be charged for each of his seats in Section 130.

A survey distributed last year to many season ticket holders provided initial potential price ranges for PSLs in various locations around the new stadium. The PSL prices noted in the survey start at $500 for reserve seating and reach as high as $16,500 for premium seating.

“How is it that they pass all these expenses on to their most loyal fans,” Johnson, the 35-year season ticket holder, said Monday. “The money is not here. And as the costs skyrocket from building the stadium, and players salaries, it will threaten the very existence of the Bills in Buffalo.”

And even some fans willing to pony up will have their limits, Kathy Swanekamp told The News last year.

“They’re going to have to give me a number and I’m going to have to look at my checkbook to see if I can do it,” said Swanekamp, a Bills season ticket holder since 1993.

“I am still interested in keeping my tickets at the new stadium but I still haven’t heard a number for the PSL,” she said Monday. “Without a figure, it’s hard to make a decision one way or another.”

The underlying premise that not everyone can or is going to be willing to drop down thousands of dollars on a PSL may be driving the Bills effort to gain interest from current non-season ticket holders in potentially becoming one in 2026 when the new Highmark Stadium is slated to open.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets in the future Bills stadium can join the wait list by making a $150 deposit per seat. That will, at the very least, secure them an appointment in the coming months to the Stadium Experience.

There are already thousands of fans who have signed up and paid the deposit.

First priority for seats in the new stadium will be given to existing Highmark Stadium season ticket members, whose place on the priority list to purchase seats in the New Highmark Stadium is already established through seniority.

After current season ticket members have had the opportunity to review their options, Stadium Experience representatives will begin reaching out to the priority list being established now.

Right now, there are about 10,000 seats allotted for individual game ticket purchasers at the current Highmark Stadium, which seats about 73,000.

The Bills initially said PSLs will be required for the at least 50,000 seats to be reserved for Bills season ticket holders in what is projected to be a 60,000 to 63,000 capacity new stadium.

How many seats are reserved specifically for season ticket holders could change based on the interest from fans — that number could reach as high as about 55,000, the Bills have said, but the team has also expressed a desire to keep the base at about 90% to 91% of the stadium capacity.

“We will most likely have the lowest PSLs of any new stadium built since 2009,” Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president and COO for the Bills, said last year. “And that’s a function of the market and us being committed to making sure that we don’t price our fans out of the marketplace. We will be very cognizant of that with PSLs.”

The team also believes by getting the ticket broker piece under control it may open up thousands of seats to interested season ticket holders.

Thanks to mobile ticketing, teams can track various sale and transfer information and activity on the secondary market to identify accounts that exist primarily to sell tickets, many times at or above market value.

And while it may be legal to resell tickets, teams can adopt a policy that limits it by such means as maximizing the number of season tickets account holders can buy. Teams in a variety of markets have attempted in different ways to put the squeeze on ticket brokers.

For example, in 2020, the New Orleans Saints revoked the season tickets of some brokers who were selling their seats to every game. Three years prior, the Denver Broncos weeded out hundreds of season ticket holders because those fans did not attend a single game the season prior and instead sold them on the secondary market.