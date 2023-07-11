LaBella Associates has been named the lead civil engineering firm for the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park, giving the Rochester-based architectural, engineering and planning firm a major role in the largest construction project in Western New York in decades.

LaBella will be responsible for site design and permitting for the $1.4 billion stadium project, working closely with lead architectural firm Populous and the Bills, along with several other local engineering partners.

Early stages of construction at site of new Buffalo Bills stadium in full swing Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President and COO Ron Raccuia expects the digging will start in the first week of June, and an official groundbreaking event could also be held around then.

Besides civil engineering work, LaBella will also handle stormwater pollution prevention plan inspections, construction administration and archaeological monitoring throughout the expected three years of construction.

The firm, which employs 1,400 people, has a Buffalo office with more than 100 professionals, which will lead the effort with a team of 40 civil engineers from both Rochester and Buffalo.

Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction Co. are the general contractors on the stadium, which is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 NFL regular season.

Bills new stadium a private project that will play under many state, county rules About 400 companies are expected to be involved in working on hundreds of assorted bid packages that are part of the new stadium construction and demolition of the current one.

LaBella, which worked with Populous on a prior project, already helped the Bills by preparing State Environmental Quality Review Act documents. That includes an environmental site assessment, the storm water plan and an archeological study, water quality sampling and wetlands permits, as well as construction documents for the first part of the project for site demolition, moving utilities and mass excavation.

“The Buffalo Bills are a revered and legendary institution here in Western NY,” said Jeff Roloson, LaBella president. “It’s a thrill for our staff to be working on such an iconic and challenging project, which will have a lasting and significant impact on the region’s economy, entertainment and environment.”