Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits,' undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going through a series of tests and evaluations at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, where he remains hospitalized and is "in good spirits," Kaleida Health said Tuesday.

"The team at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute is now tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation," Kaleida said in a statement.

Hamlin, who has received an outpouring of support from across the nation since he collapsed in cardiac arrest early in a game Jan. 2, was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transported to Buffalo General/Gates Vascular, which offers cardiac, neurological and vascular care services. Hamlin, 24, remains in stable condition.

In a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hamlin said he was not home quite yet as he underwent and passed a bunch of tests.

"Special thank you to Buffalo General," Hamlin tweeted, "it's been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y'all prayers please! #3strong"

Hamlin is with family

As Hamlin continues to make progress, just over a week since the now canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he is surrounded by family.

Kaleida said Tuesday that Hamlin is joined at the hospital by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, and his younger brother, Damir.

Hamlin and his younger brother, in particular, are close, according to recent comments from Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane said that Damir, who is only 7 years old, wasn't allowed in the intensive care unit in Cincinnati due to his age and due to high cases of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Since Damir couldn't be there, Beane said he asked Hamlin's mother how the young boy was doing.

And that's when Beane found out that Damir is actually his older brother's biggest critic.

"He calls him on the phone after the game, telling him, 'You did this wrong, you have to do this better,' just kind of breaking down the game," Beane said Hamlin's mother told him.

Beane had a natural follow-up question: "How old is he?"

Hamlin's mother responded, "He's seven."

That got Beane thinking: "That's amazing. He's a future scout or a future coach."

"And then his dad brought over a video. He was talking about wrestling, and he was showing him wrestling, and he’s 7, wrestling, like, a 9-year-old, and he just flipped this kid around and showed that competitive dog, that competitive edge," Beane recalled. "It was cool to see Damir, because I don’t know Damir yet, we definitely were able to laugh and smile at various things."

Kaleida bolsters Hamlin's care team

In its statement Monday, Kaleida told the public that Hamlin's care team is led by Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the system's chief quality officer, and Dr. Ken Snyder, Kaleida's chief physician quality officer and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant for the National Football League Players Association and the NFL.

In the update Tuesday, Kaleida added a couple doctors at Gates Vascular to the team.

Nadler and Snyder have now been joined by Dr. Chee Kim, director of electrophysiology innovation and clinical integration at Gates Vascular, and Dr. Elad Levy, medical director of neuroendovascular services at Gates Vascular.

The Kaleida team is working closely with Dr. Thomas White, the Bills' team internist, and Nate Breske, the team's head athletic trainer.

"Out of continued respect for the privacy of the Hamlin family, the hospital does not plan any press conference or announcements regarding Mr. Hamlin at this time," Kaleida said. "Further, our physicians are politely declining any media and/or interview requests at this time."

As the Kaleida team continues their care of Hamlin, a key question will revolve around what exactly led to what unfolded at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 2 as Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins from the front, right side.

The angle brought Higgins' helmet into direct contact with the left side of Hamlin's chest as the two fell to the ground. Hamlin stood for a second before his knees buckled. He fell backward, landing on his back and the back of his own helmet.

Cardiac arrest is caused when the electrical system in the heart malfunctions. A heart attack – the blockage of a coronary artery – and almost any known heart condition can cause the heart to stop.

So can damage to the heart directly, including a sharp, sudden blow.

Such an injury, called commotio cordis, is very rare, Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a SUNY distinguished professor in the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, told The Buffalo News last week.

"It's basically a constellation of incredibly bad luck ... ," she said. "You can have a totally normal heart and have this happen."