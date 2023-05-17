Work to prepare the area where a new Buffalo Bills stadium will be built on Abbott Road in Orchard Park is in full swing.

And the early stages of construction are going well, according to Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president and COO, mostly because the weather has cooperated over the past few weeks.

There hasn’t been much rain to speak of since the Erie County Legislature gave the $1.54 billion stadium deal the final approval it needed May 4, and work on the site across the street from the current Highmark Stadium immediately got started and hasn’t stopped since.

Raccuia said Wednesday that it will be a “six-day-a-week project” until it is finished. He expects the digging will start in the first week of June, and an official groundbreaking event could also be held around then.

“I know they’re starting to move a lot of dirt,” he said.

The workforce for the stadium project, expected to be approximately 10,000 strong, is “ramping up,” but it is still early in that process, Raccuia said.

Only the first two sets of bid packages have gone out from the general contractors on the project, a shared effort by Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, along with 34Group, the construction company of Hall of Fame Bills running back Thurman Thomas.

And the project workforce should get some help from initiatives such as “Level-Up,” which Bills and Erie County officials gathered to announce Wednesday inside Highmark Stadium’s Dunn Tire Club.

The program aims to assist business owners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and operate a business within a low-income ZIP code in Western New York navigate available resources to become part of a project such as the stadium build.

It will also help these businesses secure corporate and public contracts that meet their capacity to deliver by customizing contracts and opportunities to smaller, growing entities.

“All signs look good, and we’re encouraged about the contractor participation,” Raccuia said. “And events like this are bringing more companies to the table that we can use and changing the way the packages are sent out so that they’re smaller and more conducive for local companies.”

The community benefits agreement with the Bills already includes opportunities in workforce, products, services, retail and concessions for minority- and women-owned businesses, but “Level-Up” will enhance those opportunities for contractors and other businesses, Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin said.

Already, 48 local business owners and contractors have been matched with local corporations and other guides in the process, and the Bills will work with them in the fall at the stadium as part of the pilot phase of the program. More opportunities will soon be available for additional companies, Baskin said.

“The CBA will only be a fancy, pretty document … unless we create a pipeline for people to actually obtain the opportunity,” she said.

Thomas, who admitted that his construction company also deals with the hurdles of being a minority-owned enterprise, said this is a much-needed preparation program, and added that customizing right-sized bid packages has potential to create “life changing opportunities.”

Even for someone with his means, Thomas has found it difficult to manage a firm that meets the demands of large-scale commercial projects.

“This will give sub-contractors a realistic look into the industry, and properly guide them toward being able to seize the opportunity,” he said. “I understand the value of hard work, despite hardships, but there are instances within industries where hard work isn’t enough.”

Raccuia said “Level-Up” will be a critical initiative for stadium construction and future hospitality and retail efforts at the stadium.

“Just to be able to give companies the exposure of working with organizations like the Bills and our partners, that’s going to enhance their ability to grow and really thrive,” Raccuia said.

“The Bills are going to lead with the county on this initiative, and make our community better because of it. You have our commitment,” he added.

Delaware North ‘disappointed’

Delaware North leadership had been on pins and needles awaiting the Bills' decision on who will run the concessions services at the new stadium.

Now that the Bills have chosen another service provider, the Buffalo-headquartered company is facing the prospect, and potentially awkward position, of finishing out its food and beverage service at Highmark Stadium for the next three years as the team prepares for its move.

Legends Hospitality was chosen by the Bills for food and beverage service at the new stadium, slated for completion in 2026.

It ends a three-decade-long run for Delaware North as the Bills’ concessionaire.

“We are disappointed not to have been selected to continue to be the Buffalo Bills’ hospitality partner beyond the 2025 season,” Delaware North said in a statement. “We continue to believe our local roots, partnerships and successful track record with implementing innovative hospitality programs would have made us an outstanding partner in the new stadium. As a Buffalo-based company, we are incredibly proud of our Delaware North team members who have worked tirelessly on behalf of the Buffalo Bills and their passionate fans for more than 30 years and remain committed to our longstanding partnership with the Bills organization.”

Raccuia called Delaware North “a great partner” for the Bills, and he doesn’t see that relationship ending because of this decision. Delaware North is one of the main corporate supporters of the “Level-Up” program, and also still hosts concessions for the Buffalo Sabres and Bandits at KeyBank Center, although that contract will also be bid out when it expires in a few years.

“These are difficult decisions, but they’ll continue to be partners of ours for the next three years here, and they have multiple years left on a long-term contract at KeyBank Center, and I have the utmost confidence in them and our relationship,” Raccuia said.

He called it an “exhaustive process” to make the concessions decision, noting it took nine months of interviews, applications and due diligence.

But, in the end, Raccuia said the Bills thought Legends would provide an “enhanced food and beverage program” that fans will “really enjoy.”

Delaware North has said in past interviews that they’ve have been hamstrung in what they could offer for food at the stadium by working in a 50-year-old facility lacking some of the modern amenities required for providing hospitality services.

Although Raccuia said the decision was made very recently, Legends has for months been a part of the planning for the construction buildout of the food and beverage opportunities at the new stadium.

“We chose Legends, and we think they’ll do a great job,” Raccuia said.