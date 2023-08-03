At one of the most critical times in the history of the franchise – as the Buffalo Bills start construction of a $1.54 billion stadium – the team made a significant change to the structure of its business operations.

Out went Ron Raccuia, the executive who led the team through the stadium negotiations and ran the Bills’ non-football operations in the absence of team president Kim Pegula after she suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022.

In came John Roth, a longtime friend of Bills owner Terry Pegula, who was a high-profile portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments for 24 years, before taking over the business operations of the Buffalo Sabres in January.

As part of the changes, Terry Pegula named himself president of the Bills and formed a management committee to oversee the team’s business operations – one with more emphasis on communication and one that is less reliant on just one person at the top.

Roth, who took over for Raccuia as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills – on top of the similar role he’s held since January with the Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment – may be the most influential executive on the business side for both Pegula-owned teams. But he said in an interview with The Buffalo News last week that he’ll have plenty of help.

On the Bills side, he has been joined on this committee by Kathryn D’Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration.

The structure of the non-hockey operations for the Sabres may take on a similar look, as well, in future years, Roth said.

It is the type of structure that the billionaire team owner has used in his other businesses, including the oil and natural gas industry and investment sector, and it is the one he is most comfortable with, Roth said.

So, while Roth’s additional responsibilities with the Bills – paired with overseeing a stadium project that won’t be completed until 2026 – might seem daunting, he believes the team will ultimately benefit from more of a team approach.

“I’m part of a team. It’s not just one guy,” he said. “It’s about the group of us, and I think we’ll all be better as a result of that.”

Roth said Terry Pegula put a lot of thought into assembling a team with leaders from different disciplines.

“That’s the style that he’s comfortable with and the structure that he’s comfortable with, and that’s what we’re trying to mimic here,” Roth said.

“And it helps that we like each other, too,” D’Angelo added.

New approach won’t impact stadium

This team approach will be important when it comes to new stadium matters.

The Bills also hired Penny Semaia, a senior associate athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh, as the vice president of stadium relations to supplement the group working on the stadium.

In reality, not much will change for the many Bills employees who have already put in years of working on the new stadium, Roth said.

“That makes the whole process a lot easier,” Roth said. “I’m still learning – at a pretty fast rate – and I have tremendous resources to help me do that.”

The Bills’ Built For Buffalo documentary has already highlighted the work of people such as John Polka, Bills vice president of stadium development, and Frank Cravotta, vice president of creative/stadium design, during the pre-construction phase of the stadium.

Dziurlikowski, himself, has been with the Bills since 2007.

“This isn’t a project that just kicked off a few months ago,” he said. “This is a project that’s been going on for quite some time, and a lot of people are very ingrained in the process.”

How the new structure will work

Roth doesn’t see himself as the boss of the Bills’ business operations.

He said Terry Pegula emphasized that the Bills’ leadership committee members would be equal partners, with each bringing complimentary skill sets and being responsible for different lanes.

D’Angelo will oversee the Bills security, human resources and marketing departments in her new role. The Western New York native joined the Bills’ legal team in 2016, and was elevated to interim general counsel in 2022 before being named general counsel earlier in 2023.

Dziurlikowski, who most recently worked as the Bills’ vice president of finance, will now oversee the team’s community relations, operations and guest experience and information technology departments. He was promoted to controller in 2013 before being named vice president of finance in 2021.

“I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come,” Pegula said in a statement announcing the management changes.

They will discuss every major decision that needs to be made, Roth said. They’ve already been in constant communication, sometimes meeting multiple times in a day to tackle items as they come along.

“It’s a lot more communicative, and it’s meant to take the organization up a little bit and let information flow more freely,” Roth said.

It is a cultural shift that Roth said is similar to what was accomplished on the football side with general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and on the hockey side with general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato.

“We’re here to support and serve the football side,” D’Angelo said. “We have their backs. It takes being agile and always ready to adapt.”

Roth’s friendship with Pegula

Terry Pegula and Roth have known each other for about 12 years, and their friendship grew over the years as they had more business dealings together.

They first met when Roth was managing mutual funds for Fidelity – making investments on behalf of those shareholders – and the company invested in Pegula’s energy businesses.

The two sides went through two rounds of investment together, and, eventually, one of Terry Pegula’s businesses was sold. The family wound up buying the Bills with those proceeds.

After enjoying a good working relationship with Terry Pegula, Roth said he thought to himself that if he ever left Fidelity, he wouldn’t mind working for Pegula. An opportunity presented itself as the COO of the Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and Roth jumped aboard in January.

“After 24 years at Fidelity, the timing seemed right, and there was an opportunity, so I made the change,” Roth said. “I came from a family business at Fidelity, so I like that feel, and this is, in some ways, similar and even better. I now have similar opportunities to work closely with Terry, and I love that part of the job.”

Much to accomplish for Bills, Sabres

The new business committee for the Bills is also focused on working toward improving the fan and in-game experience, while prioritizing media relations to help tell the story of the team and better connect players with fans.

“We want to give people more,” Roth said.

“There’s always going to be challenges – there’s going to be new challenges, at all times – and it’s our role to help facilitate finding solutions and getting better at those things,” Dziurlikowski added.

Over time, Roth believes the Sabres will look the same way on the business side, with a committee approach to running non-hockey matters. He said that’s where the team “wants to get to.”

It will be much needed, since Roth’s responsibilities with the Bills will take him away, at times, from the hockey franchise. The Sabres also have crucial matters to attend to, such as continuing to raise attendance after it hit an all-time low during the 2021-22 season and planning for badly needed KeyBank Center arena upgrades and improvements.

“There’s so much talent in both organizations that it makes the process relatively easy and very enjoyable,” Roth said.

He added that both businesses are “running really well,” so “it’s not like there is any crisis.”

“We’re excited about where we’re headed, and certainly excited about what’s going on in both football and hockey,” Roth said. “That gears up the organization and fires people up.”