As more than 70,000 people pack into Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the first regular season game since ground has been broken on the construction of a new stadium across the street on Abbott Road, there are some worries over what the traffic and parking will look like.

It typically takes a while to get to where fans are going around the stadium in Orchard Park on Buffalo Bills’ game days, and this year, it may take even longer with increased gridlock expected.

That is because there may be some confusion over where to park, with construction of the new stadium taking up the lots where RVs, Bills staff, buses, limousines and overflow vehicles once parked – right across from the current stadium.

But the team is not worried – as long as fans have a plan in advance. Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills, is confident they will.

The Bills say the number of parking spaces around the stadium will be about the same this season as it was before, despite construction stealing spots from areas previously used as parking, including all of what was the former Lot 3 and some of Lot 4.

“Have your plan and path of travel,” Major said. “Even without a construction project, that’s really where we see issues with fans showing up and not planning their route the best way, and they have to drive around the traffic to ultimately get where they need to go.

“We have 60,000-plus season ticket holders, and most of them have been coming here for years and already have their plan. They prepare and have their tailgate and game plan ready.”

Last month, the Bills got a taste of what parking and traffic will look like for this season.

The team hosted a preseason game – which was well attended, but not completely full – with more than 50,000 fans in attendance, and learned a lot from the experience, Major said. Most of the hiccups were a result of accidents happening in the area, he added.

But the true test for the reconfigured parking setup will come Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town for Buffalo’s home opener starting at 1 p.m.

The team and police agencies, including the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Orchard Park Police Department, have been emphasizing the importance of also leaving a little earlier than usual and exercising patience. The Bills have also worked with the New York State Department of Transportation and Erie County Public Works to help with parking and traffic, Major said.

“The home opener here is going to be a big test,” Tim Carney, chief of police services in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, told The Buffalo News after the Bills’ preseason game. “I think what the messaging that’s gone out so far is come early, so you guarantee yourself a spot. They’re not going to run out of parking spots out here. You may have to find alternative parking on some private lots, but people just need to change their routine and have a little bit more patience.”

While there may be about the same number of spots available around the stadium, finding them may be the bigger challenge.

The Bills are opening up Lot 2, where nearly 3,000 Bills staff parked on game days, to fan parking. Others may go to SUNY Erie Community College’s South Campus, where, while stadium construction has taken up some parking, there are many spaces on the west side of the campus.

Stadium lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA, and 7. Gates for the team parking lots open at 9 a.m.

The team is also relying heavily on neighborhood lots to take care of some of the overflow to get fans parked, said Major, who noted he welcomes feedback from fans about their experience.

Eric Matwijow, owner of Hammer’s Lot on Abbott Road, who has been parking vehicles for games for 40 years, said he is not as confident about Sunday’s parking and traffic situation.

With overflow vehicles no longer able to be funneled into Lot 3 on Abbott Road, he said too many vehicles will be trying to enter lots at One Bills Drive with the remaining part of Abbott closed off to traffic. Lot 3 has been relocated near the corner of Abbott and Big Tree roads, with vehicle access via Erie College Drive from Big Tree Road or from Abbott Road, and the southern section of Lot 4 is closed.

The Colton RV camper lot is now closed, and campers/RVs will be unable to park within any Buffalo Bills controlled parking lot. Many of these RV owners will now be parking in neighborhood lots around the stadium, Major said.

But as more RVs take up spots in private lots, it will create less parking for cars, Matwijow said. He’ll be taking in several RVs in his lot.

“There’s parking available, but I recommend that everyone get here early, because we see what has happened over the years, and now we have an extra component to deal with the stadium construction,” he said.

Also, the Bus & Limo Lot has been relocated from the west side of Abbott Road to the east side of Abbott Road – behind Prohibition bar and grill – and has reduced capacity.

There will be no change in the major road closures: Abbott Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic between the south entrance of Lot 2 ADA and the north entrance of Lot 6 ADA. After the game, Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will be closed to westbound traffic from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219. Community Drive, from the ECC South Campus to Abbott Road, will not be accessible.

Fans can always take mass transit. NFTA is offering a Gameday Express service for $5 one way with bus service to and from Highmark Stadium.