Delaware North is offering nonprofit and charitable groups a chance to raise money for their causes during the NFL season.

The food and beverage partner of the Buffalo Bills is seeking nonprofit groups interested in operating foodservice outlets at Highmark Stadium during the team’s home games this season to raise funds for their organizations.

Last season, participating organizations raised $1.4 million by working concessions outlets at Highmark Stadium.

As part of the program, Delaware North is looking for civic organizations, high school boosters, churches and other nonprofits and charitable organizations.

The company will host an informational and sign-up session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at ADPRO Sports Training Center at One Bills Drive.

“The program is an effective and engaging way for organizations to raise money without having to risk investing funds up front,” Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium, said in a statement. “Groups tend to raise significantly more money than with most traditional fundraising opportunities. ”

Delaware North has been the hospitality partner for the Bills since 1992, and during that time has worked for nearly three decades with its team partners to assist charitable and other nonprofit groups in raising money for their organizations and communities, company officials noted.

Earlier this year, the Bills announced it would be using Legends hospitality as its new concessions partner starting in 2026 when the new stadium is scheduled for completion. Delaware North will continue to provide food and beverage services until the closing of the current Highmark Stadium.

– David Robinson