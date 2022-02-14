Buffalo-based food delivery service Appetit goes after DoorDash and GrubHub with new app

There's a new option for food delivery apps in Buffalo.
And it's focused on supporting local restaurants.
Appetit, a Buffalo-based food delivery service, launched its app last week, making it easier for Buffalo foodies to get their favorite restaurant dishes.
Its strategy: Undercut the fees charged by big national delivery apps, such as DoorDash and GrubHub.
Its challenge: Getting diners to download and use the app in a crowded field.
The pandemic boosted the popularity of national restaurant delivery apps. But DoorDash and GrubHub also charge commissions ranging from nearly 15% to more than 30% on each order.
Appetit takes a different approach, charging restaurants a set monthly fee of $99. That means restaurants keep all the revenue from orders, turning online delivery service into a profit driver.
It can be a big difference. Some restaurants, feeling the pinch from the fees, have taken to urging diners to order directly, rather than use the less profitable national delivery apps.
That fee difference is what founder Steve Ambrose is counting on to help him launch the business in other markets across the country.
Ambrose, a Western New York native, created Appetit in 2020, after his restaurant marketing company lost all its business virtually overnight due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the beginning, Appetit was just a web-based platform. He's been working for the last three months to build and launch the app.
Ambrose saw an increase in people using food delivery apps as lockdowns persisted, but knew from his years in the hospitality industry that commissions from places like DoorDash and Grubhub eat into restaurant profits.
Around 70 local restaurants are on the app and there's a list of about 30 waiting to join, Ambrose said. So far, only locally owned restaurants, such as Fat Bob's Smokehouse, Deep South Taco, Tappo Restaurant and Toasted, are on the app.
Ambrose wants to expand Appetit to markets outside Buffalo, including Rochester.
Looking for investors is Ambrose's next step.
"We did a very good job running a lean operation for the year just to prove the model and really get people using it, get customers, get merchants on board," Ambrose said.
"Instead of most startups (that) go for money first to prove the concept and build the concept, we spent the year proving the concept to then go look for money to kind of ramp it up," he said. "That's where we're at today."
Ambrose wants to grow his team in Buffalo to better manage operations here and then focus on expanding to other markets that are similar to Buffalo, like Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Milwaukee.
"What we really need is just an injection (of money) now to get over this stagnant plateau," he said. "We're maxed out at maintaining operations and keeping quality the way that we're at right now."
The free Appetit app is available in the Apple App Store and will be in the Google Play store for Android users this week.