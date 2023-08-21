A private equity firm has acquired ABC-Amega, a Buffalo-based collections firm.

ABC-Amega was bought by Trivest Partners, which is based in Florida. Trivest said ABC-Amega will continue to operate as its own entity, with almost all of its executive leadership remaining in place.

The CEO of ABC-Amega, David Herer, is transitioning his day-to-day duties to John Fisher, the CEO of a Trivest holding company called Bll Services Corp. Herer will serve on Bll's strategic advisory board.

Trivest did not disclose the purchase price.

ABC-Amega is headquartered at 500 Seneca St. in Larkinville. The company has about 90 local employees, plus another 30 outside the region, said Michael Lazzaro, the marketing manager.

"We do not anticipate any staffing changes as a result of the acquisition; our workforce will remain intact," Lazzaro said.

In a statement, Herer said he first met Trivest officials early this year to discuss the future of the commercial collections industry, which eventually set the deal into motion.

"I was immediately struck by how their business strategy and values paralleled our own," Herer said.

The company expanded into international collections in the 1960s. Fisher said that its global reach "will now be bolstered by Bll's global delivery centers in Latin America, Europe, South Africa, and Asia."

ABC-Amega in 2015 moved to 500 Seneca St. in Larkinville from 1100 Main St., near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, citing a need for more space for its growing operations. The 500 Seneca property was redeveloped by Savarino Cos.

ABC-Amega has made some deals of its own over the years. In 2009, ABC-Amega bought a Georgia-based credit data firm. And five years ago, the company bought a Long Island collections firm.

Trivest says it focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada. Herer had served as ABC-Amega's CEO since 2000, after joining the business in 1982. His grandfather had worked for the company, and in 1961, Herer's father, along with a business partner, had bought the company.

Trivest reports that since it was founded in 1981, the firm has completed more than 500 investments totaling nearly $8 billion in value.