Buffalo-area liquor stores pull Russian vodka as protests mount in support of Ukraine

Don't expect to pick up that bottle of Russian vodka at any of the area's three Premier liquor stores, because it won't be there again anytime soon, if ever.

In its own small response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Premier Group announced that it would remove Russian vodka and other products from the shelves of its three independently owned and operated stores, effective immediately, and to last indefinitely.

The three stores in Amherst, Williamsville and Orchard Park don't carry many other items from Russia anyway, but they also will not be offering Russian wines, as they occasionally have in the past, said partner Mark Notarius.

While the Premier stores are significant in size, the impact of the decision is actually fairly small, as only a small number of vodkas actually come from Russia – such as Russian Standard and Beluga. Most of the best-known brands like Grey Goose, Absolut, Smirnoff and Ketel One are actually now owned or made elsewhere in Europe or even North America, even if their roots were Russian.