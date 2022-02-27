Buffalo-area liquor stores pull Russian vodka as protests mount in support of Ukraine

Don't expect to pick up that bottle of Russian vodka at any of the area's three Premier liquor stores, because it won't be there again anytime soon, if ever.
In its own small response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Premier Group announced that it would remove Russian vodka and other products from the shelves of its three independently owned and operated stores, effective immediately, and to last indefinitely.
The three stores in Amherst, Williamsville and Orchard Park don't carry many other items from Russia anyway, but they also will not be offering Russian wines, as they occasionally have in the past, said partner Mark Notarius.
While the Premier stores are significant in size, the impact of the decision is actually fairly small, as only a small number of vodkas actually come from Russia – such as Russian Standard and Beluga. Most of the best-known brands like Grey Goose, Absolut, Smirnoff and Ketel One are actually now owned or made elsewhere in Europe or even North America, even if their roots were Russian.
That's a subject of much confusion among many consumers, who assume many of the popular vodkas are Russian in origin. In fact, Premier was quick to note that they "do offer a handful of vodkas produced in Ukraine," such as Pristine, Khortytsa and Ukrainian Heritage.
Some bars and liquor stores think they've found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
Notarius said the group owners made their decision after customers started to ask which products were made in Russia, in order to avoid them. So the group decided to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, despite having only a handful of Russian products at any given time in the first place, particularly Russian Standard and Zyr.
"It's not the tremendous number of them. It's more that it's the least we could do to remove them from sale," he said. "We knew it was something we could do, as a small gesture."
Premier's action follows a widening global call for a boycott of Russian products among critics of the country and its president, Vladimir Putin. That's led politicians across North America – including governors, senators, state politicians and at least three Canadian provinces – to either order or urge that Russian vodka be pulled from store shelves, according to the New York Times.
But as much as vodka is part-and-parcel of Russian culture, that dominance hasn't translated into similar control of the U.S. market for the beverage. According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, cited by Thrillist and the Times, Russian vodka accounted for just 1% of the $7 billion generated from sales of nine-liter cases in the United States last year.
Still, the emotional appeal of taking a stand is growing, and local Ukrainian leaders say it all helps. "This is important. It's a lot of things," said Emil Bandriwsky, a Buffalo native who is president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo and vice president of the national Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. "In today’s world, everybody’s connected to some extent."
Local Ukrainians suggest ways to help their cause, including prayer, avenues for financial support, community gatherings and appeals to Buffalo-area officials.
Georgetown Liquors in Amherst currently carries Stolichnaya vodka – better known as just "Stoli" – which has a complicated history and disputed ownership. First produced in the 1940s in the Soviet Union, its brand and production are now divided between a Russian company that still makes it under license from the government, and a private company in Luxembourg that is owned by a Russian billionaire and bottles Stoli in Latvia.
So Georgetown is viewing it as Russian. "We are eliminating it. We are not re-ordering it," said Ted Schulefand, a manager at the liquor store.
Global Wine & Spirits, another Amherst liquor store at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Harlem Road, near the I-290 interchange, is still carrying Russian vodka for now, but that isn't stopping one of its managers from voicing her own preference. "I've been pushing the Ukrainian products," said Natalie Humphrey, the store's Sunday manager, whose grandfather was Ukrainian. "It's actually really good. It's a really great seller for us, too."
Meanwhile, protests against the Russian onslaught in Ukraine continued to mount in Buffalo and around the world, with many people, businesses and governments rallying to the smaller country's side. More than 30 such demonstrations were held across the United States and Canada, with another planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall and a national demonstration slated for March 6 in Washington.
On Sunday, well over 100 people bundled up for the cold and snowy weather as they gathered at Niagara Square amid a sea of yellow and light blue flags and protest signs to demonstrate in defense of freedom for Ukraine and an end to the Russian assault on the Eastern European country.
With the McKinley Monument and City Hall behind them, the protesters – many from Ukraine or of Ukrainian descent – denounced Putin as a war criminal and terrorist, called for his ouster, and urged the United States and NATO countries to send more bullets and weaponry to help their homeland protect itself. At least one sign compared Putin to Hitler.
The crowd hoisted the Ukrainian national flag, sang the national anthem, and waved a red-and-black banner symbolizing the Ukrainian military and originally used by resistance fighters during World War II. American and Canadian flags also flew in the crowd, as protesters chanted "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to her heroes" in Ukrainian. And organizers publicly thanked the Polish, Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian communities for their support.
"The Russian people are not our enemy. Our enemy is the criminal in the Kremlin. The criminal is the enemy of Europe and of all civilized people on Earth," said Bandriwsky of the Ukrainian Cultural Center, one of the protest organizers. "Putin has to be put on trial and sent straight to hell."
Calling Russia's military "brutal, ruthless, extremely large," Bandriwsky noted that "there's no way that the Ukrainians by themselves can defend themselves against Russian murder and terror." But "if we show support, if we show unity... we can get politicians to provide more weapons."
"We’re not asking for American troops," he said. "They need weapons to defend themselves."