Buffalo angel investors want to see the region prosper – even if they never get their money back

Among the Buffalo Niagara region's small – but growing – cadre of startup investors, David Colligan was a pioneer.

Stephanie Augustine and David Reading are hoping to build on the new momentum around local startups with their investments.

And Kevin Christner is helping by providing not only money, but advice and guidance based on his own experience as an entrepreneur.

Each of them is an angel investor, and they're essential to any startup ecosystem.

Angel investors fund startup companies in their early stages, so the risks are high. But so are the potential rewards if a startup not only survives, but thrives, like Buffalo's online auto auction company, ACV.

They're the investors willing to take a leap of faith and risk their money on a company that's more likely than not to fail. They're the ones who see the value of a founder's idea and provide the capital needed to keep a dream alive.

In exchange for capital, angel investors usually receive equity in a company, but they must meet certain qualifications. They need to have at least $1 million in assets, excluding their home, or have earned at least $200,000 annually for the past two years as a single person or $300,000 as a married couple.

Buffalo's angels all hope to hit it big, but that's not their primary motivation.

They see investing in startups as their way of contributing to the region's economic resurgence.

"The city of good neighbors thing is part of the angel community too," Argentine said.

David Colligan: An original Buffalo angel

David Colligan was a Western New York angel investor before it was widely known that Buffalo even had startup companies in which to invest.

Colligan, who's spent 45 years as an attorney and has his own practice, was one of the founders of the Buffalo Angels in 2008. The Buffalo Angels is a group of investors that studies companies before investing and pools their money in a fund.

Colligan made his first angel investment in 2006 in a Rochester-based company now called AeroSafe Global. More than 15 years later, he still hasn't had a financial return on that investment, or any of the two dozen he's made since in companies such as PostProcess and Circuit Clinical.

"This is not a 'get rich quick' scheme," he said.

Years ago, many of the companies Colligan worked with as a corporate lawyer merged with or sold to larger firms, so his client base was dwindling. He knew Western New York needed new businesses, not just so he had enough clients, but as a catalyst for economic growth in the stagnant region.

That's why he continues to invest, started the Buffalo Angels and helped get Launch NY, a nonprofit that provides early stage startups with funding and mentoring, off the ground.

"It's been well worth the money that I invested to see the growth in the local economy," Colligan said.

When Colligan first founded the angel group, Buffalo was missing two ingredients key to any startup ecosystem: serial entrepreneurs and investors who turned a profit on their earlier startup endeavors and now have more money to pump into new ventures, he said.

While Buffalo has seen some new startups grow out of successful companies – like former ACV Auctions employees starting Verivend – the region needs more people who have made money from startups investing back in the ecosystem, Colligan said.

But he is optimistic about the direction Buffalo is heading in.

"When a person my age tells me their grown adult child moves back to Buffalo to take a job at a startup company, that means that all the kids who left and said there was nothing here in Buffalo for them are starting to come back," Colligan said. "It’s a movement, if you will, of repatriating Buffalonians. The opportunity has returned.”

Stephanie Argentine and David Reading: Angel couple wants to continue WNY's momentum

Husband and wife David Reading and Stephanie Argentine probably would not be angel investors if they weren't in Buffalo.

They want to be part of the momentum Western New York is experiencing after half a century of decline. Buffalo is where they fell in love – having met when they both were on the board of the Allentown Association – raised their family and had successful careers.

"There's something about the fact that we know the people that are doing it that you get to feel an immediate contribution to helping," said Argentine, who works as chief people officer at the health insurance startup Centivo.

"You need new blood, new companies," Reading said. "But there’s got to be a support system for them. You can’t just throw startups out there and let them flail around and try to be successful."

Argentine and Reading got involved in Western New York's startup community when Reading, a commercial banker and senior vice president at KeyBank, was asked to be a judge in the early rounds of the 43North startup competition. Argentine also has been a 43North judge and is a member of the Buffalo Angels group.

When the time comes to write a check, Argentine said the couple looks at the problem the company is solving, the size of the potential market and the quality and coachability of the leadership team.

"You bet on the jockey, not the horse," she said.

Argentine and Reading have made their bets on PostProcess, CleanFiber, Circuit Clinical, Viridi Parente and Braid Babes. They're also part of the second Buffalo Angels Fund.

Like Colligan, the couple hasn't seen a financial return on their investments.

But that's not their main concern.

Reading enjoys working with entrepreneurs. He called himself an "entrepreneur wannabe," someone who respects and admires the risks founders take but was never bold enough, or had "the million-dollar idea," to start his own company.

Argentine loves working with other members of the Buffalo Angels to do research on a company they're considering investing in. She'll study a business, learning how it works and makes money.

She also brings a much-needed perspective as one of the few women angel investors in Western New York. As an investor in Braid Babes, a mobile hair braiding business in Buffalo and Nashville, Argentine was able to get male investors on board by assuring them there definitely was a market for Braid Babe's services.

"The gender sort of aspect of being a female investor and the opportunity that gives for female founders is particularly important," she said.

Kevin Christner: Retired startup CFO committed to helping founders

Kevin Christner has been an entrepreneur since before he could drive.

A Jamestown native, Christner started his first company when he was 15 years old and he went to graduate school in the startup hotbed of San Francisco. Since then, he's gone on to form companies of his own and work for some of Buffalo's most promising startups. He was the chief financial officer at both CleanFiber and Circuit Clinical.

Now, at 36, he's left the fast-paced startup life for the more relaxed world of real estate development. But, he's committed to putting the money and experience he's accumulated through his entrepreneurial ventures to work as an angel investor.

Christner said he's made investments in 15 companies, most with ties to Western New York. He invested in both CleanFiber and Circuit Clinical before he worked there.

"When I see good ideas, I'll write small early stage checks," Christner said.

Christner has more to offer than just his money. As someone with startup successes of his own, he has the knowledge and connections to help founders through the ups and downs that come with launching a company.

"I always pick up my phone when anybody I've invested in calls me," he said.

The Buffalo Niagara region has come a long way in the 10 years since Christner came home from San Francisco. At that time, there weren't any big deals being funded, he recalled.

But now, he thinks Western New York has sufficient capital for the companies here that need funding.

"Deals that should get funded to me seem to be getting funded," he said. "The amount of early stage capital is probably appropriate for where we are right now. If we become more successful, then you'll need a larger amount of early stage capital. But at the same time, that capital naturally creates itself as people have assets."

For Christner, the most rewarding payback comes when he sees the companies he's invested in create jobs. Circuit Clinical, CleanFiber and PostProcess – all companies he's invested in – now employ more than 200 people.

"Hopefully, it'll help (those employees) build some wealth for them and their families," Christner said. "Being part of a company that successfully exits is fundamentally game-changing for someone's life."

