A new parking ramp might be coming to downtown.

No decisions have been made about going forward with construction of a ramp, and multiple sites are being proposed, including a vacant surface parking lot at the corner of Court and Pearl streets that is partly owned by Ellicott Development Co. and part by the city.

That would put it across from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, Main Place Mall and Tower and Buffalo Police Headquarters, and a block or two from Niagara Square and the Statler, which is being redeveloped by Douglas Jemal to include 450 new apartments and 200 hotel rooms.

"There's a need for parking down there, a significant need," said Ellicott Chairman and founder Carl Paladino, who said such a proposal is in "the very early stages."

The property at 30 Court St., between Pearl and Franklin, previously held a five-story commercial building constructed in 1908, which was occupied by Denton, Cottier & Daniels until the piano and keyboard store moved to Amherst in 1976. The building was then demolished, leaving the block empty for nearly 50 years.

"That's been a site that's been under conversation for decades," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner and executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning. "But it's not the only site in downtown Buffalo that people are talking about. There are a lot of other sites that are in play as we look at the overall parking strategy."

Mehaffy said the city plans to conduct a more thorough parking study, to evaluate both the needs and opportunities, which are growing. Of particular concern is the potential demand among new downtown residents and hotel guests.

Besides the Statler, Jemal is adding 600 new apartments farther east at the Mohawk Ramp and Simon Electric properties, and also plans to convert the former Mahoney State Office Building at Niagara Square – across from the Denton lot – into a boutique hotel. He's also planning 148 apartments at his Skyway loop project at 61 Terrace. And Gold Wynn Residential USA is adding 120 units to its space downtown.

Then there's Canalside, where Heritage Point is going up now, and more apartments are planned in the future, close to Jemal's Seneca One tower and Skyway loop. But the harbor area is also becoming a bigger tourist draw, particularly in the summer.

"If you look at all the changes we have around there, the amount of parking, the amount of activity, everything that’s happening, we need to reassess," Mehaffy said. "We need to look at not only opportunities for parking but all the different transportation opportunities. That’s why it’s a much broader conversation, but parking is certainly part of that conversation."

However, it's an expensive component, Mehaffy noted. The cost for every new above-ground parking space is at least $45,000, so a new ramp with hundreds of spaces would be tens of millions of dollars.

"Before a commitment like that is made, there are other solutions that can be pursued," Mehaffy said. "It's not just providing another parking ramp but looking at the full complement of tools. One of the ways isn’t just by increasing supply, but increasing other modes of transit."

The city is trying to bring Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps – the nonprofit entity that operates the four city-owned parking ramps and collects fees on the city's behalf – into the mix, by proposing that its mission be broadened to promote and facilitate other methods of transportation, "to maximize mobility options for people living downtown," said Sam Iraci, BCAR's executive director.

BCAR currently controls the Adams, Turner, Augsberger and Fernbach ramps, which saw a big drop in usage during the Covid-19 pandemic and sluggish return-to-the-office. But the occupancy and ramp revenues are picking back up.

Compared to February 2020, just prior to the pandemic setting in, full-day revenues in July were 87% of the level three years ago, while monthly revenues are 91% of what they were. By ramp, Turner and Fernbach are at 110% and 115%, respectively, while Augsberger is 99% and Adams is 85%.

And that doesn't include new office demand, which is also coming back, particularly with some recent reshuffling. BCAR was asked to provide parking for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is relocating its headquarters from Black Rock to the Mohawk Building at 478 Main St., while technology company Odoo is moving from Seneca One to Fountain Plaza, with a need for 200 spaces.