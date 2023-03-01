Strike two.

After two unsuccessful attempts to lease a former industrial building that temporarily housed the East Buffalo exhibit space for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is putting the building in the Grider neighborhood back out on the market for lease, agency officials said.

Located at 612 Northland Ave., the building was slated to be leased by California-based Zephyr Partners for a cannabis career-training center, as an extension of the firm's larger $300 million project to develop a cannabis campus in South Buffalo.

Zephyr, along with cannabis operator Etain LLC and its investor parent, RIV Capital of Toronto, had planned to use the 16,000-square-foot building for a job-skills program that would teach potential hires how to work in the legalized marijuana industry. The proposed programs would have been run in conjunction with the adjacent Northland Workforce Training Center.

But Zephyr – which is still negotiating an arrangement with the training center – couldn't meet its obligation to sign a lease under the terms of the memorandum of understanding with BUDC, which owns the building. So BUDC turned instead to SparkCharge, a 43North competition winner from 2018 that had expressed similar interest in the property and had submitted an identical lease proposal at the same time as Zephyr.

But SparkCharge, which makes portable electric vehicle charging units and is already a tenant at the Northland Central building at 683 Northland, needed to move quickly to gain significantly more space for product development. BUDC began working on a lease with the company, but SparkCharge found another property to lease instead.

Zephyr is still interested, but the agency is now marketing the property again, said BUDC Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour.

"We’ve had a lot of tire kickers, people who have toured the facility," she said. "Now that we have no pending obligations, it's wide open. It's available."

Centennial park grant

The agency also accepted a $9.8 million grant from the Great Lakes Commission to support construction of the inlet and shoreline portions of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park project along the Niagara River.

The award – the fourth grant from the GLC for the project – was announced last summer, but the formal agreement was just received last week. The first $450,000 would be released shortly, with the rest to become available after any environmental impacts have been evaluated and cleared. Contractor Gilbane Co. is now seeking bids for about a dozen pieces of the project, including the planned new pedestrian bridge, and hopes to start work in May.