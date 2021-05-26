BUDC ready to start demolition at Crowley site

Demolition of an old industrial building in the city's Riverside neighborhood is expected to get underway by July, as city officials seek to clear the way for redevelopment of the site once state historic preservation officials sign off.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which owns the former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant at 308 Crowley Ave., wants to demolish most of the 300,000-square-foot brick structure on the six-acre site, except for a historic clock tower with the name King on it.

The rest of the complex is deteriorating, and agency officials had said it can't be reused. The agency purchased the property – which also includes vacant land – in June 2018 for $50,000.

But the effort ran into a snag last May when the State Historic Preservation Office disagreed with the plans for the century-old building, and felt most of the complex should remain intact.

After a year of negotiations, the city and SHPO reached an agreement to allow the demolition, which will be funded by $565,000 in community development block grant funds from the city. About two-thirds of the work will be done now.