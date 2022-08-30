 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUDC OKs exclusive talks with Savarino at Buffalo Lakeside

  • Updated
Lakeside Commerce Park

The Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

 Derek Gee
Savarino Companies will get the next six to nine months to negotiate an agreement with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to buy the last 12.2 acres of land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, after BUDC approved an exclusivity agreement with the developer on Tuesday.

Savarino plans to use the contiguous properties at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway to create its own business park within the larger complex. It would use five acres to build a 45,000-square-foot retail sales, service and warehouse facility for an unnamed tenant, while reserving the remaining seven acres for a mix of build-to-suit light manufacturing, flex office, warehouse and distribution purposes.

BUDC agreed to sell another cluster of land to Krog Corp. in July, and just completed its sale of 80 acres to Zephyr Investors for a cannabis campus. With the new agreement, the agency will have sold out Buffalo Lakeside.

BUDC also authorized spending another $412,401 from a Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant to cover a seven-month contract with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates for pre-construction services at the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

