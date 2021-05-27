BUDC considers tweaks to BBRC loan program, Queen City Pop Up

Applications are reviewed by BUDC on a quarterly basis, but officials have just two potential borrowers for the current request-for-proposals, and some quarters have seen little to no activity.

"We’re definitely still seeing interest from the development community on it. We’re also ramping up our outreach," Merriweather said. "There are some modifications we can make to make it a little more useful for the development community."

Merriweather noted that there weren't as many banks and other lenders offering the type of "bridge" loans available from the BBRP when the program was launched several years ago. That's changed as the city has experienced a wave of more than $6 billion in successful redevelopment activity, so borrowers have alternatives to BBRP.

"It hasn't been used as we'd like to see it," said David Nasca, a BUDC board member who also is CEO of Evans Bancorp. "Everybody’s trying to do as many loans as we can, but the developers decided it became too expensive after we renovated a lot of properties in that space."

Also, the BBRP interest rates and fees "are a little higher" than what borrowers can find elsewhere, Merriweather said, since it was intended as a "last money in" option for additional capital.