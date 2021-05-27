 Skip to main content
BUDC considers tweaks to BBRC loan program, Queen City Pop Up
BUDC considers tweaks to BBRC loan program, Queen City Pop Up

LOCAL QUEEN CITY POP UP

The Queen City Pop Up on Main Street in Buffalo in 2016.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is considering changes to two of its once-popular business support programs that – even before the pandemic – have been drawing less interest than in years past.

The quasi-governmental nonprofit agency is looking at whether and how to revamp its Buffalo Building Re-Use Project loan program and its Queen City Pop Up retail incubator to make them more attractive and accessible to participants.

That could just include additional outreach to potential candidates who may not be familiar with the offerings, but it could also include adjustments to the program terms. 

The city and BUDC want to tie the programs more closely into the larger Race for Place initiative, which is intended to make the city more attractive for residents and younger workers by investing in streetscape improvements, infrastructure, technology and alternative transportation.

"I think there are a couple of tweaks we can make," said new BUDC President Brandye Merriweather, who directly oversaw both programs in her prior role at BUDC as vice president of downtown. "We're still working with current prospects."

FIN Brandye Merriweather CANTILLON

Brandye Merriweather, president of Buffalo Urban Development Corp. 

The BBRP fund – which is designed to support the redevelopment of older and vacant buildings in downtown Buffalo – offers low-interest loans of up to $750,000, for up to 54 months, to developers and property owners.

Applications are reviewed by BUDC on a quarterly basis, but officials have just two potential borrowers for the current request-for-proposals, and some quarters have seen little to no activity.

"We’re definitely still seeing interest from the development community on it. We’re also ramping up our outreach," Merriweather said. "There are some modifications we can make to make it a little more useful for the development community."

Merriweather noted that there weren't as many banks and other lenders offering the type of "bridge" loans available from the BBRP when the program was launched several years ago. That's changed as the city has experienced a wave of more than $6 billion in successful redevelopment activity, so borrowers have alternatives to BBRP.

"It hasn't been used as we'd like to see it," said David Nasca, a BUDC board member who also is CEO of Evans Bancorp. "Everybody’s trying to do as many loans as we can, but the developers decided it became too expensive after we renovated a lot of properties in that space."

Also, the BBRP interest rates and fees "are a little higher" than what borrowers can find elsewhere, Merriweather said, since it was intended as a "last money in" option for additional capital.

"We've lost out on a couple of projects because of that, because they're able to get cheaper money," she said.

The loans are capped at $750,000 under the terms of the original state grant that provided the seed money. "That's something else I'm looking at," Merriweather said.

The current application deadline is June 30, but Merriweather noted that there have been multiple residential projects announced even since the start of the pandemic.

BUDC is also "reaching out to those folks who may not be the usual folks who would apply for something like this," she said.

Popup

Gifts available at previous Queen City Pop Up markets.

Similarly, the Queen City Pop Up has seen much less interest, so BUDC officials are looking at "additional concepts," Merriweather said. The agency has been reaching out to past participants of the program and other small businesses, to make sure they're aware of other resources available to them, especially to help with pandemic recovery.

