BUDC advances efforts at Northland, Buffalo Lakeside, Centennial Park

Uniland can conduct site testing, but no cleanup activities are permitted until it completes the purchase, expected by late April or early May.

Meanwhile, California-based Zephyr Investors and its partner, Flora California, still plan to purchase 72.4 acres at 310 Ship Canal and seven parcels on Laborers Way, where they plan to invest $200 million to create a high-tech marijuana-growing farm and manufacturing operation.

The complex, which would employ 500 to 1,000 workers, would also include manufacturing facilities to produce a wide range of products, such as oils, lotions, balms, creams, pills, food and beverages, as well as traditional joints.

The rest of the operation would include space for an educational program with Erie Community College, medical research with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a new business incubator.

But the plan is dependent on the state legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. Such legislation, which has failed to pass for the last two years, is now "moving in a pretty positive direction" in Albany, said BUDC President Peter Cammarata. Zephyr has until July 31 to complete its due diligence on the land acquisition.

"We hope this is another closing that can take place in 2021," Cammarata said.