BUDC advances Centennial Park to preconstruction phase

With much of the design work for the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park completed, city officials are now looking ahead to starting on construction work for the enormous project.

The agency overseeing the effort has authorized its primary consultant to prepare the final documents that will guide the contractors' work.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. approved two contracts totaling $5.5 million with Michael Van Valkenburgh & Associates to begin work on the construction documents. That process is expected to take about a year, before construction itself can start.

The first package, totaling $4.5 million, focuses on the core park redesign and new features, as well as elements of the shoreline and outcrop area. It will be covered by the fourth and fifth grant awards from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which is funding the $50 million conversion of the former LaSalle Park. Much of this plan has already been shared with the public.

The second piece, for $929,386, covers the inlet shoreline closest to Waterfront Village in particular, but is being handled separately because MVVA and project manager Gardiner & Theobald need more time to finalize pieces of the design with various regulatory agencies.

The Wilson Foundation will also fund the second piece of document work, but with a contingency that BUDC and the city must obtain at least another $10 million in future construction funding.

