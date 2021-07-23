 Skip to main content
Brownfield cleanup study proposed for Westwood golf course
Brownfield cleanup study proposed for Westwood golf course

  • Updated
Amherst land swap

A proposed land swap between the Town of Amherst and Mensch Capital Partners would produce something unique in Western New York.

 News file photo

Mensch Capital Partners, the private group that has owned the Westwood Country Club property in Amherst for the past decade, is ready to start work on an environmental cleanup of the former golf course.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a proposal that Mensch submitted under the Brownfield Cleanup Program. Previous investigations found metals in the soil, so the purpose of the new study is to determine the type and extent of any contamination in the soil, surface water or ground water of the 170-acre site.

Work will include installing and sampling soil borings, test pits and groundwater wells; testing surface water and sediments; and completing a radiation survey to see if anything is producing higher radiation levels.

The DEC and the state Department of Health must approve the plan before Mensch can proceed. More information is available at the DEC website. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 13.

Mensch has proposed redeveloping the entire site, but nearby residents have led opposition to the plan. Mensch and the Town of Amherst are considering a land swap that would instead turn the golf course into a public park.

