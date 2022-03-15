Brooks-TLC Hospital employees ratify contract that includes 10% wage increase

About 150 health care workers at Dunkirk-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System have ratified a one-year contract that includes a 10% wage increase, a bonus and incentives to address short staffing, the workers' union announced Tuesday.

The agreement, which runs through April 2023, includes a one-time "appreciation bonus," which ranges from $250 for per-diem employees to $750 for full-time workers, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East said.

The deal also includes step-increases for years of services, which the union said will help retain long-term employees.

The deal covers workers across many positions, from environmental services aides and medical office assistants to registered nurses, at the Dunkirk hospital and the Gowanda Urgent Care Center.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

"With all of the problems with people leaving and being short staffed, all the loyal employees that have stayed are very happy with the results of the bargaining and our new contract," said Kathyrn Manning, a registered nurse at Gowanda Urgent Care Center. "We are now more competitive and will be able to entice new employees to fill shortages."

Brooks-TLC did not immediately provide a comment on the deal.