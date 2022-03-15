Brooks-TLC Hospital employees ratify contract that includes 10% wage increase

About 150 health care workers at Dunkirk-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System have ratified a one-year contract that includes a 10% wage increase, a bonus and incentives to address short staffing, the workers' union announced Tuesday.
The agreement, which runs through April 2023, includes a one-time "appreciation bonus," which ranges from $250 for per-diem employees to $750 for full-time workers, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East said.
The deal also includes step-increases for years of services, which the union said will help retain long-term employees.
The deal covers workers across many positions, from environmental services aides and medical office assistants to registered nurses, at the Dunkirk hospital and the Gowanda Urgent Care Center.
"With all of the problems with people leaving and being short staffed, all the loyal employees that have stayed are very happy with the results of the bargaining and our new contract," said Kathyrn Manning, a registered nurse at Gowanda Urgent Care Center. "We are now more competitive and will be able to entice new employees to fill shortages."
Brooks-TLC did not immediately provide a comment on the deal.
Cheryl Marino, 1199SEIU administrative organizer, said the lowest wage at Brooks-TLC for a new employee in an entry-level position is now $14.58 an hour, which would go up to $14.68 after 90 days. But the union also bargained for experience credits.
So, for instance, someone joining Brooks-TLC as an environmental services aide with one to three years of experience would start at $14.66 an hour, while someone with eight years' experience would begin at $16.10.
To further address short staffing, the union said both sides have agreed to have additional discussions about providing incentives for union members to work extra shifts.
The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.
The Brooks-TLC agreement comes at time of busy labor discussions in the Western New York health care scene.
For example, negotiations are ongoing at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the contract at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center expires June 1. In addition, 1199SEIU and Communications Workers of America Local 1168 will have their first joint bargaining session on Wednesday with Kaleida Health to iron out a new contract for about 6,300 employees.
