Brooklyn developer plans doubling of McCarley Gardens with $160M investment

If a $20 million renovation wasn't enough, now McCarley Gardens is poised to get a $140 million expansion that will more than double the size of the low-income housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

BFC Partners, a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer, is already working with McCarley's owner, St. John Baptist Church, on a rehab of the existing 15-acre campus. That includes adding 15 new units to the 135 that will be renovated.

But now BFC is proposing to double-down on its venture, by adding another 200 new "affordable and workforce housing units" to the mix. And it plans to construct a parking ramp for 250 cars, plus 24,000 square feet of space for neighborhood retail services.

On top of a similar redevelopment and expansion planned for Pilgrim Village on the north side of the Medical Campus, that represents a major increase in the amount of affordable housing in the area that bridges downtown Buffalo and the East Side, while also bringing more parking and retail services such as grocery stores and other neighborhood shopping to a community that currently lacks it.

“We are excited to partner with St. John Baptist Church on this important effort to upgrade and improve McCarley Gardens,” said Donald Capoccia, principal of BFC Partners.