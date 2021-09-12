Brooklyn developer plans doubling of McCarley Gardens with $160M investment

If a $20 million renovation wasn't enough, now McCarley Gardens is poised to get a $140 million expansion that will more than double the size of the low-income housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
BFC Partners, a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer, is already working with McCarley's owner, St. John Baptist Church, on a rehab of the existing 15-acre campus. That includes adding 15 new units to the 135 that will be renovated.
But now BFC is proposing to double-down on its venture, by adding another 200 new "affordable and workforce housing units" to the mix. And it plans to construct a parking ramp for 250 cars, plus 24,000 square feet of space for neighborhood retail services.
On top of a similar redevelopment and expansion planned for Pilgrim Village on the north side of the Medical Campus, that represents a major increase in the amount of affordable housing in the area that bridges downtown Buffalo and the East Side, while also bringing more parking and retail services such as grocery stores and other neighborhood shopping to a community that currently lacks it.
“We are excited to partner with St. John Baptist Church on this important effort to upgrade and improve McCarley Gardens,” said Donald Capoccia, principal of BFC Partners.
He added, “This site has been at the heart of the Buffalo community for 40 years, and through this new effort, we will ensure it continues to serve longtime residents and future families for generations to come with affordable rents. Through this new partnership, we will be able to provide comprehensive upgrades, including critical heating improvements, and sustainable features to reduce the campus’s reliance on fossil fuels.”
Built in 1978 and formally owned by the church's Oak-Michigan Housing Development, McCarley Gardens is located at 818 Michigan Ave., across from the St. John Baptist campus, just above the terminus of the Kensington Expressway. It's bounded by Michigan and Goodell, North Oak and Virginia streets, with a small part of Ellicott Street.
The garden-style apartment complex currently has 149 two-, three- and four-bedroom units – supported by federal Section 8 subsidies – for tenants earning less than 80% of the area median income of $63,100 for a family of four. But it's dated.
In the first phase of BFC's project – designed by Carmina Wood Morris and already approved by the city – the developer plans to renovate 135 of the units while constructing 15 new two-story, three-bedroom units on grassy lawn and parking areas around the perimeter of the campus. Tenant improvements will include new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets and countertops, as well as new bathroom fixtures, new flooring and new paint. No one will be displaced by the infill project, and the units will remain under Section 8 subsidy.
The newly announced and expanded second phase goes much further, by also creating affordable housing within walking distance of the Medical Campus to meet the residential needs of workers at the various health care facilities nearby.
"The project not only preserves and improves existing affordable housing, but also doubles the number of affordable housing units on site," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a prepared statement, citing a goal of making 40% of Buffalo's housing units permanently affordable. "In addition, the retail included in the project increases the quality of life and job opportunities for residents."
And that's “good news not only for the residents of the neighborhood but for the City of Buffalo,” said Cynthia Canty of the McCarley Gardens Resident Association. “McCarley Gardens and the McCarley Gardens Resident Association look forward to these new additional units and the future families that will live here. We will welcome them with open arms and make them a part of the McCarley Gardens Family.”
The full redevelopment is expected to be completed in time for the 100th anniversary of the founding of St. John Baptist Church in 1927.