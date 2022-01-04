Broadway redevelopment project seeks ECIDA tax breaks

The project will be considered by the ECIDA board on Jan. 26. If approved by ECIDA and the city, Ihenko hopes to start work by March 10 and finish by late November 2026.

Plans for the $12.5 million project call for Uzo 1 International – Ihenko's sales company – to anchor the renovated brick-veneer building, along with the UPS Store.

The building will have 20,000 square feet of first floor retail and commercial space in all, including a coffee shop.

The remaining 24,000 square feet on the two upper floors will be converted into 20 market-rate and workforce loft apartments. Rents would range from $1,000 to $1,200 for 14 one-bedroom units, and from $1,300 to $1,800 for four two-bedroom apartments, and from $1,900 to $2,400 for a pair of three-bedroom units.

.

The building is located six blocks east of Michigan Avenue, putting it within walking distance of the edge of downtown Buffalo, as well as along a bus route. It's also near the African American Heritage Corridor, and a host of new development initiatives, including a veterans housing project.