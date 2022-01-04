Broadway redevelopment project seeks ECIDA tax breaks

A local sales and marketing executive who also works for the City of Buffalo is finally moving forward with 4-year-old plans to redevelop a Broadway building into apartments, retail and office space, aimed at affordable workforce housing and commercial services for the East Side.
But first, Uzo Ihenko's 4-year-old minority-owned firm, the Broadway Development & Management Group, wants more than $900,000 in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to make the project financially viable.
Ihenko, deputy director of buildings for the city, wants to redevelop the three-story New Rosen Printing building at 343-345 Broadway into offices, retail space and up to 30 apartments, according to his application to the IDA.
He purchased the 44,000-square-foot building and an acre of land over four years ago for $250,000, but is only now ready to proceed. He is asking for $875,000 in sales tax relief and a $42,502 mortgage recording tax exemption. He is separately applying for the city's 485-a property tax break.
Ihenko says he needs the tax incentives to help counter the "intensive capital investment" needed for the historic rehabilitation project. Failure to obtain assistance is "very devastating," he wrote, especially in an area of the city where it is difficult to attract private dollars.
The project will be considered by the ECIDA board on Jan. 26. If approved by ECIDA and the city, Ihenko hopes to start work by March 10 and finish by late November 2026.
Plans for the $12.5 million project call for Uzo 1 International – Ihenko's sales company – to anchor the renovated brick-veneer building, along with the UPS Store.
The building will have 20,000 square feet of first floor retail and commercial space in all, including a coffee shop.
The remaining 24,000 square feet on the two upper floors will be converted into 20 market-rate and workforce loft apartments. Rents would range from $1,000 to $1,200 for 14 one-bedroom units, and from $1,300 to $1,800 for four two-bedroom apartments, and from $1,900 to $2,400 for a pair of three-bedroom units.
The building is located six blocks east of Michigan Avenue, putting it within walking distance of the edge of downtown Buffalo, as well as along a bus route. It's also near the African American Heritage Corridor, and a host of new development initiatives, including a veterans housing project.
The commercial building was constructed in early 1889 and then expanded in stages, as it was used for storefronts, china manufacturing, furniture repair and warehousing and commercial printing. It was initially built for a candy company and later used by a cooper shop, and then a sheet iron and stoveworks company by the turn of the century. It also had a residence for at least its first 10 years.
From the late 1960s until 2017, it was occupied by a print shop, but had been largely empty for the last five years of that period, when the owner used only 1,500 square feet on the first floor while the upper levels were boarded up. The Ihenkos acquired it in 2017, using it as office and warehouse space for Uzo1 International.
The building has been deemed as eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, and Broadway Management has applied for historic designation, so that the project would be eligible for $5 million in federal and state tax credits.
Funding would include over $6.96 million in historic tax credits and state grants from Empire State Development Corp., plus $5.24 million in private financing and $300,000 in equity. Between 13 and 25 new jobs are envisioned.