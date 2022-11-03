Broadway property targeted for new East Side retail plaza

The owner of a Broadway retail property with a former Super Duper grocery store building under renovation now wants to add a second storefront building to create a strip plaza.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Ammar Shaibi of Buffalo is proposing to construct a 16,150-square-foot single-story building at 881-901 Broadway on part of a larger L-shaped lot that extends from Detroit to Townsend streets. It would be diagonally adjacent to an existing 14,930-square-foot building that was built in 1968 and is being renovated, according to Shaibi's application to the Buffalo Planning Board.

Shaibi said he and his team have had several meetings with neighborhood groups, and have taken their comments into consideration as they revised their initial designs. .

"We also feel that the collaborative efforts and suggestions from our neighborhood meetings has produced a project that will help rejuvenate retail along Broadway," he said.

Shaibi sought zoning variances earlier in the year, and now needs only Planning Board approval and building permits.

If approved, construction would finish by March.

Shaibi is an East Side real estate investor and developer who previously joined with two others to purchase the former St. Gerard's Church and rectory at the corner of Bailey and East Delavan avenues, to convert the building into a mosque.