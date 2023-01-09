 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadway Aldi will reopen after looting, but won't say when

aldi

Aldi's latest remodel highlights organic produce. (Contributed photo)
Aldi said Monday it will reopen its Broadway supermarket – but it is not saying when.

The no-frills supermarket has been closed since the blizzard, when looters broke into the store and caused extensive damage to the property, fixtures and merchandise.

The store declined to answer further questions or give a timeline as to when the store might reopen.

Rumors swirled after the break-in that the store might close for good.

Aldi is an important supermarket in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. In addition to the Save-A-Lot store in the Broadway Market and the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, it is one of the few stores in the area that offers fresh produce and meat at reasonable prices, rather than the processed foods available at corner stores.

