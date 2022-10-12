Brewery conversion project, Shea's addition win city approvals

A church-affiliated East Side nonprofit received a green light Monday for a $35 million redevelopment that will bring 83 affordable apartments, art galleries, pop-up vendors and banquet space to a former brewery on Jefferson Avenue.

T.O.P. Enterprises – a nonprofit organization formed by a local bishop, a priest, a city court judge and other members of New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer Church – gained site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board for its proposal to renovate the Lion Brewery building at 1035 Jefferson, construct a new four-story arts building next to it and rehabilitate the surrounding 3.5-acre site.

Dubbed TOP Gateway Village, the 119,751-square-foot project would include seven studio, 67 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom affordable apartments, aimed at seniors and families. The existing 36,965-square-foot, two-story building would have 24 apartments and 8,791 square feet of commercial space, while the new 83,791-square-foot Fine Arts building would feature another 59 apartments and 28,144 square feet of commercial space for other uses.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

"We’re so excited about this project because we know it will change the framework of Jefferson Avenue," said Paula McDonald, president of the T.O.P. board.

The project was originally envisioned by New Mt. Ararat Bishop Dwight E. Brown, but became the basis for the nonprofit organization's work. It's located at the corner of Best Street near the Fruit Belt, Kingsley, Masten Park and Cold Spring neighborhoods. Besides apartments, it will include music, art and dance studios, a community garden, restaurant vendor spaces and a multipurpose banquet area that can serve 400 to 500 people.

T.O.P. is working with New York City-based community developer CB Emmanuel Realty, led by managing partner Benathan Upshaw. The firms are working with architects from Clark Patterson Lee, now called CPL.

The nonprofit organization is applying for state brownfield tax credits and state housing funds from New York Homes and Community Renewal, and officials said they hope to begin construction by late 2023 or early 2024.

Shea's expansion advances

Also on Monday, the Buffalo Planning Board approved the $26 million plan by Shea's Performing Arts Center to build a five-story addition on the south side of the historic theater between Main and Pearl streets, with connections at all levels to the existing building to provide handicapped accessibility to the upper levels while enhancing the concessions and adding significantly more bathrooms.

A new first-floor entrance will provide a weather-protected passenger drop-off for people with disabilities, while a pair of high-speed elevators offers six stops. The rest of the $26 million project expands the concessions; creates a larger patrons lounge with a full bar; and offers event space with concessions, with administrative space on the top two floors.

Work is expected to begin by July 2024, with completion in April 2026 – in time for the theater's 100th anniversary.

950 Broadway

The city panel backed a final piece of Cedarland Development Group's plan to redevelop the former Eckardt Department Store building at 950 Broadway, near Jefferson Avenue, by combining some adjacent vacant lots to provide additional space for parking, greenspace and a new playground at the northwest corner of the building. That's where Cedarland plans to incorporate a free day care for local residents, operated by the Community Action Organization.

The developer plans to convert the rest of the 40,570-square-foot, three-story building into 28 affordable apartments, with an indoor urban farm in the basement to grow and sell fresh vegetables. The residential mix includes 10 studio, 14 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units – available to households earning 60%, 70% and 80% of the area median income.