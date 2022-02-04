Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo is more than a locally focused grocer. It’s a savvy stop for a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner. From the deli and meat-and-seafood counters, Braymiller sells proteins such as shish kabobs and salmon raw, but also prepared foods to eat in or take out. Ma…

For years, Buffalo's downtown residential growth was stuck in a sort of Catch-22.

Executives said the city didn't have enough stores and essential services to support people living in the city. At the same time, retailers and services said there weren't enough people living in the city to justify opening downtown.

So, when Braymiller Market opened on Ellicott Street in September, it marked a meaningful milestone.

Stuart Green, the grocery store's owner, believes it's just the beginning of a return to downtown living in the Queen City.

Q: How are things going at the retail store?

A: It gets a little better every day. What we're seeing is people coming from the neighborhood which we anticipated because they go by the place every day and they see that we're open. Some people we see literally every day.

Every day we get new customers and they become those customers that we start seeing every day. So that's growing.

We anticipated the fact that people have habits where they get food, buy food, whether it's prepared or ingredients or whatever, and now they have to come find us, realize what we're doing, shift gears a little bit so that they break their old habits and come up with a new one – which hopefully is us.

Q: Are they people who live downtown? Work downtown? Passing through?

A: It's clearly a mix. Initially, we were definitely busier during the week than during the weekend, but the weekends have built to the point where it's pretty consistent.

The library had a book sale that brought a lot of people right next door to us and a lot of those people heard the buzz about Braymiller and came in, and it was really nice.

We have people that are in the hotels downtown. They go to the front desk and say, "Hey, where can I get some milk? Where can I buy bananas?" and they send them our way.

So, the Flickinger Center, the hockey families at Harborcenter – not only residents, not only businesspeople – but others that are coming to downtown looking for some fresh food.

Another thing, lots of restaurants are closed on Sundays and people downtown are looking for some food, so we get them as well.

Q: People have been waiting a long time to have a grocery store downtown.

A: That's the part that makes me smile – the customer who comes up to me and thanks me for being there. And it happens all day, every day. People thank me for doing my business.

There was a request for proposals that was put out very broadly to a lot of food industry companies. By normal standards, the deal was extremely attractive. It went out to big national chains and went out to local grocery stores. It went out to a whole bunch of people and nobody did it.

Q: And yet it's not like you're running a charity right? I mean things are working out for you?

A: We didn't expect to start at the top. We've got to earn trust and business from our customers. All of the signs are extremely positive. The reviews that we've gotten have been tremendous.

The wholesale customers love it because they like to do business with the people that do business with them.

Buffalo, I mean, if you look at how a lot of chains don't survive in Western New York – whether it's Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – you don't need those things because Buffalo has good local food.

And people also in Buffalo like to support each other better than anywhere else in the country. Our hope is to be like the Mighty Taco – the local little guy that you see on the street.

Q: What do you think scared other companies away from opening downtown?

A: That's hard for me to say. You would have to ask them. What I can tell you is one of the things that makes me the happiest with my store is the diversity that we have in not only our customers, but my employees. Everyone seems comfortable in the store.

One thing that the mayor asked me to do with this project is to give preference to city residents for employees. And I can tell you, at last look anyway, 86% of my employees are city residents. I have 15-year-old kids as employees, I've got 70-plus-year-old formerly retired people as employees and I've got everybody in between.

There was no target. There was no quota. It happened organically. It's an extremely diverse group, not only in ethnic background, economic background, age, everything and it works. And therefore, my customers when they walk in, I think they can see that. I think they can feel it and they feel comfortable, too.

Q: What did you have to learn to do differently in this store? What do you have to do differently to operate downtown compared to your store in Hamburg?

A: The store is three times the size of the Hamburg store, so from a space standpoint that's not a problem. But I guess what we're seeing in the city is we see a lot more couples and individuals shopping.

In Hamburg, we seem to have a lot more family shopping. And that's where sometimes the quantities of what people are buying is different. Like I sell 10-pound bags of apples in Hamburg all day long. I don't think we'd ever sell one in the City of Buffalo. We sell lots of gallons of milk in Hamburg. We don't sell that many gallons of milk in the city.

It's just a different customer. It's a different family size. Maybe there's larger families in Hamburg.

But a lot of the same product, local products, fresh products. Our customers are usually a little more health conscious in both stores than the average supermarket. Our focus is to have everything that somebody needs to make a meal.

Q: How do you see yourself fitting into the future of Buffalo and helping Buffalo grow its population further?

A: Obviously it has been a good fit and has helped fill some of the gap that's out there. We're not all things to all people.

I'm sure at some point downtown will need a 150,000-square-foot supermarket. By that point we'll be established and have our customer base and we'll be fine.

At some point with all of the residential development happening within the city, and hopefully we get Covid behind us and the business environment gets to what it once was in offices, and so on. Yeah. The city will need more than just us downtown.

