Braymiller Market was denied more than $500,000 in federal pandemic-related money at the Buffalo Common Council meeting Tuesday.

"This is not about Braymiller personally. It's about business," Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said during the meeting.

The Office of Strategic Planning had sought approval from the Common Council to provide the money in a forgivable loan to Braymiller through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act.

Braymiller owner Stuart Green requested the $562,000, which would have helped the market pay its vendors and provide working capital, according to the planning office. The funding would have come from prior year activities that had leftover balances, came in under budget or were not carried out.

The nine Council members unanimously denied the request and several said it wouldn't be fair to subsidize one business over others.

"We know that there's been many small businesses in our community who have been very upset that it seems like they're not getting the relief that they need," University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said, "and to give one business $500,000 is the wrong message that we want to send out."

Wyatt said he hoped the money would go to help other, smaller businesses.

"We understand what we're trying to accomplish downtown," he said, "but you've been through other cities where downtown grocery stores thrive. And it's really about the people, not about the store."

Braymiller Market opened in September 2021, and has been adversely affected by the drop in downtown traffic since the Covid-19 pandemic, said Green, who was unavailable for comment after the Council decision.

Mayor Byron Brown pushed hard for a downtown market at 225 Ellicott St., but was turned down by other grocers before Braymiller signed the lease in 2019. The supermarket was sought as a source of fresh food for the downtown community, where there are few healthy grocery options.

Those against giving Braymiller the money said prices are too high at the market, which carries several higher-end brands, and that it is unfair to subsidize one business over others – especially those that didn't survive the pandemic.

"But at the end of the day, you don't build the downtown – personal opinion – by a grocery store," Pridgen said. "You build the downtown, then the grocery stores come. What we heard from the people living next door is that they don't shop there. They don't go get their daily groceries there."

Pridgen bristled at the idea that employing a diverse workforce should qualify the store for the funds.

"That's the right thing to do," he said Tuesday. "You don't get an award because you've got African American employees. You're supposed to do that if they're qualified."

Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo said he wasn't sure the funds would make a long-term difference for the store.

"We look at the sustainability of using the funds like that," he said, "and if you give someone that type of money, where and how would they at that point sustain that business if this money should not appear next year? We do know that they will say it was precipitated by the pandemic, but so are a lot of other businesses impacted adversely by the pandemic and we are not giving them a half million dollars."