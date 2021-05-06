Braymiller Market slated to open in downtown Buffalo

Brown also praised Green’s commitment to the city, including a preference in hiring city residents and a focus on diversity.

"He certainly understands the diversity of the city of Buffalo, and that is something else that we are very pleased by," Brown said. "We are confident that the market is going to be a tremendous success in downtown Buffalo."

The new store will feature an array of products from local farmers and food producers, like Costanzo's, Ellen's and Father Sams bakeries; Wardynski Meats, Sahlen and Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats; and Upstate Farms, Kreher Farms and Elmhurst Dairy.

It will also have a full deli, with soups, salads, meals and sandwiches prepared at the market, Green said. And it will include an ice cream shop and seasonal plants.

"Our lead certainly will be fresh produce. That’s what we do, and that’s why our customers typically come to see us," Green said. "We will have fresh meat and seafood that we don't have in Hamburg. Everything you need that should be meal-based is where we start. Other than that, we really don’t know what will develop, but we’re really good at figuring out what our customers want and getting it for them."