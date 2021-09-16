Braymiller Market pulls off surprise 'soft, soft' opening downtown

Surprise! Braymiller Market opened its long-awaited downtown location on Ellicott Street on Wednesday in what owner Stuart Green called a "soft, soft opening."

"We gave no notice to anybody. We just want to work out a couple of kinks and some (technology) issues we had," he said. "We wanted to wait until Friday to let the world know we're here."

Those in the neighborhood who have already found it are happy. Braymiller's fresh produce, meat and seafood fill a need that has existed in downtown Buffalo for decades.

But don't call it a supermarket. Braymiller is equal parts grocer, wholesaler and kitchen. Braymiller does swift business as a food supplier to local independent restaurants, it has an extensive kitchen that makes and sells prepared foods and it does catering.

"The person that walks in the front door kind of sees an independent, smaller grocery store. They don't realize all of the other things that are going on," Green said.

