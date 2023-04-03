When Braymiller Market opened downtown in September 2021, it was hailed as a much-needed downtown grocery option in an area with few other food shopping options.

But the last 18 months haven't been easy. The store opened in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic – and many of downtown's office workers still haven't returned, cutting into its potential customer base.

Restaurants, expected to be the backbone of a wholesale supply business that was a key part of the grocery project, were hit hard by the pandemic and haven't returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

That has put a strain on Braymiller's business. And now, the market is seeking slightly more than $562,000 in grant funding through the city from a program designed to help Buffalo businesses affected by the pandemic.

Stuart Green, owner of Braymiller Market, declined to talk about the grant and deferred questions to the City of Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning.

But he did address the store's struggle in the face of decreased commuter traffic, and other market disruptions facing businesses in downtown neighborhoods throughout the country since Covid-19 hit.

"I know what we projected, and it's not what we got. I can tell you that," he said.

When he responded to the city's request for proposals to open a full-service grocery store, he never dreamed that the store would open amid a pandemic – and the accompanying work-from-home shift that has "changed the complexion of downtown forever," he said.

That meant fewer customers for Braymiller among the thousands of downtown office workers who commute from the suburbs and other city neighborhoods. Braymiller was counting on those workers to stop by occasionally, if not regularly. But with the rise of remote work and hybrid schedules, many of those hoped-for customers come downtown only for a couple of days a week, if at all.

That means Braymiller has to rely more heavily on downtown residents – a growing market, but one that may not be big enough to support the store on its own.

"Over time, we have confidence that the residential values of downtown will make up for the loss of commuters, and, quite frankly, I'd rather have resident customers then commuter customers," Green said. "But that's going to take some time to get there."

But that's not to say there is not still a "huge need" for the fresh, full-service market in downtown Buffalo – a need that will only grow in the future, he said.

In fact, city officials and developers agree that a downtown grocery store is essential to support the residents who already live there and those who will move there in the coming years as more old buildings are converted into apartments. The project won $608,000 in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

"There were a lot of developers saying that they were concerned about future development of residential if there wasn't food, and, therefore, there is food, and we are meeting those needs for the residents of the downtown districts as best we can with what we've got," Green said.

In the meantime, Green said he is working on a plan to augment the business, but declined to say what it was until he first shares it with the Buffalo Common Council, in hopes of receiving the grant.

The store specializes in fresh food and perishables, and serves fresh-made dine-in and takeout foods. On Friday morning, there were a handful of people in line with mostly takeout items such as sandwiches, single drinks and other small items. Just one shopper appeared to be stocking up with a cart.

"We're not the Dollar General. We're not Aldi. We're not Wegmans. We're not Tops," Green said. "All of those people had opportunities to do this. None of them did. I stuck my neck out."

Both the store's customer and employee base are "extremely diverse," he said, and that diversity is among its greatest strengths and greatest challenges – because the store can't be all things to all people, he said.

"We have people on public assistance and we have some of the wealthiest people in the city of Buffalo that shop here, and everybody in between," he said.

But Braymiller is equal parts grocer, wholesaler and kitchen. Braymiller also acts as a food supplier to local independent restaurants and nonprofits. It has an extensive kitchen that makes and sells prepared foods, and it does catering.

A big part of making the retail grocery store work is Braymiller's wholesale side, which caters to nonprofit agencies, as well as restaurants. But restaurants were also notoriously hit hard during the pandemic, which has affected Braymiller's business.

"It's part of a super-efficient model. My best product I can wholesale to a food service organization, I can break that same product down at retail to my retail customers, and I can also use it in our deli and kitchen," he said. "So it reduces my waste, or shrink, and increases my efficiency tremendously."

The business model of having retail, wholesale and a kitchen is typically "bulletproof," Green said, pointing to the success of his Hamburg location, which has been in business for more than 80 years.

"But it's bulletproof to the economy, not bulletproof to a pandemic," he said.

Lisa Hicks, director of development at the City of Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning, said having a fresh, full-service grocery store downtown is "critically important" to returning Buffalo to its previous occupancy and building up from there, she said.

"Even though the City of Buffalo isn't the typical urban metropolis, there still is a requirement that we have fresh food options for the residents in the city," she said. "And it really helps with overall development and ensuring that the city remains an attractive option for businesses and for residents to relocate."

The grant funding that Braymiller is seeking now is in the midst of a public comment period that ends on April 17. The grant must be voted on by the Common Council.

Also to be made public will be the changes Braymiller plans to put in effect to keep the business viable in the new economic landscape. Hicks declined to elaborate on the planned changes yet, saying they are still in development.

"It will be a requirement of them receiving any city funds that there are substantial changes to prove sustainability over time," she said. "But we're working together with them to help to implement those changes."