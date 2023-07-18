Council members opened the door a little more toward providing a lifeline to Braymiller Market, but they weren't quite ready to do it on Tuesday.

The Council didn't take any action Tuesday on whether it would make Braymiller Market eligible for $562,000 in Covid pandemic-related funds. But there were signs that Council members are being persuaded to approve the money that would help keep the grocery store in downtown Buffalo afloat.

What seemed to be swaying them was the promise from the Brown administration that it would use more of the city's Covid-era aid to bail out other small businesses struggling throughout the city's nine districts.

Council holds back vote on plan to assist Braymiller Market, wants more discussion “The mayor can ask for whatever he wants to, but it doesn’t mean that the Council has to produce it. I want to be clear, if it had been voted on today, it would have failed, according to the votes,” Council President Darius Pridgen said Tuesday.

"For me, the pathway to voting for Braymiller for me was always if I'm going to vote for the downtown market, which is important, I understand that, but I need to deliver dollars for our businesses in our neighborhood," said Council Member Bryan Bollman. "I'm glad that's the path we're moving toward, and that's where I would support this vote moving forward."

The extra funding for small businesses would come in the form of $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan money that, until now, had not been allocated by Mayor Byron Brown's administration. The ARP funds are federal economic stimulus money earmarked as a response to Covid's effect on the economy.

The biggest criticism among Council members against making Braymiller eligible for the $562,000 in funds was that one business would benefit greatly while dozens of others in the city struggle. Opponents also said the money had been meant for smaller businesses, where smaller monetary awards would go a longer way.

To address those criticisms, the Brown administration unveiled a plan to use American Rescue Plan funds – $3.5 million of which would be granted to struggling small businesses and $2 million of which would come in the form of loans, according to the Office of Strategic Planning.

The eligibility regulations for the ARP funds would be less restrictive than those for the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding that is being considered for Braymiller, and would likely help make more small businesses eligible for the funding, according to Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning. They would also be available quickly – within 60 days of being approved.

But the notion of Braymiller getting a lifeline also had critics.

Many of the public comments Tuesday were from business owners who were critical of giving so much money to a new business while they have struggled in the city for years without receiving assistance.

Some speakers also criticized Council members for not getting word out about CARES funding they might have been eligible for if they had known about.

Council members' criticism of the Brown administration was just as blistering.

Council President Darius Pridgen blasted Brown for going on a "campaign for Braymiller," appearing at a cash mob for the store and holding press conferences, including one where Braymiller landlord Paul Ciminelli promised to invest $500,000 in the market if the city approves the $562,000.

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller, but some Council members remain skeptical On Monday, developer Paul Ciminelli offered to invest another $500,000 into Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street if the Council agrees to allow the city to allocate $562,000 in pandemic-related funds to keep the downtown Buffalo market afloat.

"If the administration is serious about helping small businesses, I want to see the same campaign, the same press conferences [for them]," he said.

Pridgen said he wanted to hear more about how Braymiller had changed his business model to remain sustainable after it received CARES funds. Mehaffy outlined a series of changes the store has made – including bringing in less expensive private-label brands and adding delivery.

Council Member David Rivera said he agrees that downtown needs a grocery store and said he was glad to hear more about how Braymiller had changed its business plan to be more sustainable.

"We heard loud and clear from the business community we need to have the same passion and the same aggressiveness for them as we did for Braymiller. So we want that focus to be upon each district," he said.

Council Member and Finance Committee Chair Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said he wanted to see in writing that the ARP funds would go to help small, struggling businesses in each district of the city.

"It shouldn't have taken this Braymiller for us to be doing the right thing for the businesses in our city. The mayor is campaigning for Braymiller, but the people that are suffering, he says nothing," Wyatt said.

Both the Braymiller vote and the ARP spending plan vote were sent to the Common Council without recommendation for a vote next Tuesday at the July 25 Common Council Meeting.