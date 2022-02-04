Brandye Merriweather has spent her career focused on economic development and urban infrastructure in Buffalo.

Now she's starting to see the fruits of her labor in her hometown.

Merriweather, who grew up on the East Side, worked for the city's Office of Strategic Planning, the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp., and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency before becoming president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., to head up its downtown revitalization and infrastructure efforts.

There, she has spearheaded programs such as the Queen City Pop-Up, the Buffalo Building Re-Use Project and the mayor's Race for Place initiative.

She also oversees continuing efforts at the Northland Corridor, the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and streetscape and infrastructure drives in the downtown core – all designed to make the city a more attractive and appealing place for its companies, employees and growing resident population.

Q: What does this population growth mean for Buffalo?

A: It means a lot of different things. It’s just incredible to see. It’s an incredible milestone.

A lot of us for a long time have been really pushing for this collective vision to grow the city, to grow development, and to grow so many things. So to see the actual population growth takes things full circle, a bit.

The opportunity to really start to capitalize on developing the city that we all want to see is really exciting.

A lot of the work that we’ve done through Buffalo’s Race for Place initiative focuses a lot around talent attraction and placemaking, so [it's] really seeing that additional influx of diverse people and having the opportunity to collectively work with so many different types of people to really build this vibrant city that we are all aspiring to see.

Those things are important from a placemaking perspective, but also looking at the opportunities.

What’s the next frontier, from a real estate development perspective? As we start to see Buffalo growing, the need for industrial space that’s ready to go, ready to move in.

Our ability to attract companies that are going to help bring jobs for folks that are going to come here. Buffalo’s entrepreneurial community, the grit they have, the vision they have, the work ethic they have, and just their ability to see things from a different perspective as well.

That kind of adds that additional something that makes Buffalo a unique place.

I’m excited about all those things. I know I’m an infrastructure nerd. But it’s so critical to what we’re trying to do.

Q: Is the infrastructure in place? Does it need to be upgraded?

A: There are a lot of opportunities for upgrades.

There’s a number of different ways you can look at it, from a streetscape perspective, from a walkability perspective, and from a forward-looking perspective, as we start to look at, 20 years from now, how do we move in and around and about the city.

Does that still look the same, with the emergence of electric micro-mobility options, like the scooters or electronic bikes? As we’re looking at making these millions and millions of dollars of investment in streetscape and infrastructure, is it going to accommodate what’s coming in the future?

That’s a lot of what we’re looking at with the Race for Place and a lot of the infrastructure initiatives that we’re looking at.

There’s just a lot of different infrastructure needs that, as we move forward and start to think what does the future of Buffalo look like? What does the next generation of talent, of entrepreneurs, of neighborhoods and community residents want to see in their neighborhoods? And how do we maximize that and leverage that through improving our infrastructure?

There’s a big opportunity, and I love that there’s been more focus on it lately, around infrastructure. That was not a buzzword you heard a lot in the past, but we’re really starting to realize how important it is and how it shapes our neighborhoods and communities.

Q: Is it satisfying to see what's happening after all the work you’ve done focused on downtown?

A: It’s so interesting. I’ve been working downtown for almost 20 years.

Downtown wasn’t even a thing when I was growing up. The train was in, so it was closed for a long time. There was Main Place Mall, McDonald’s at Theater Station, Burger King a couple of blocks down. I think we had two McDonald’s on Main Street. That’s still hard to believe. It was not the downtown we see now.

I never experienced cars actually being on Main Street. My dad would drive me around. Everybody would always talk about it, but it was nothing I ever saw. To be part of it, to be part of the planning process, working with small businesses, with stakeholders on development projects, it’s unbelievable.

For a long time, we’d always tout Buffalo and how we were making a big comeback. [But] to have the data to back it up, to have tangible things you can see and places you can drive by and point to, that have directly benefited from the work over years and years, it definitely feels good.

Q: Is it easier to sell Buffalo and downtown with the growth?

A: It’s definitely been easier.

Over the last several years, you’re really starting to see a lot of investment – entrepreneurs setting up shop, folks buying property and things of that nature – from a commercial neighborhood perspective.

Buffalo has so many unique neighborhoods. What we see downtown and at the waterfront is a big part of what gets Buffalo noticed nationally, but in and around Buffalo, there’s a lot of other areas that are coming up that folks are really excited about.

But the downtown waterfront piece, that's one of our big drivers from a talent attraction perspective.

It’s so crazy. I remember when I was in college, I didn’t even realize that Buffalo was a waterfront city, because our waterfront was so underutilized.

Then I think the opportunities for tech, the medical campus, the employment opportunities there. Employers are looking for places where they’re going to be able to find the talent and attract people to work at their companies, so that means having a great place to live.

I think Buffalo has a lot to offer. I think now we’re starting to better tell our story.

I know we talk a lot about talent attraction, but retention is just as important. We have a lot of folks who grew up here, who love this city and will do anything for this city, who are really committed and own property here and are raising their families here, and are very very engaged in the work we do collectively. So our ability to retain that talent is important as well.

Q: Western New York has long had a large older population. What does the growth say about Buffalo’s story now?

A: You’re seeing a lot of younger people getting really engaged in what’s happening in Buffalo – really engaged in the technology scene, really engaged in the arts scene.

You’re seeing a lot of small developers, young people, looking at really being active participants in building the city they want to see. And then you have the refugee population, with a lot of the entrepreneur efforts.

So we’re kind of seeing this emergence of younger people not only moving into Buffalo but being active participants in what’s happening.

That’s been something interesting that has come out of this growth. It’s one thing for people to move to this place, but they’re calling Buffalo their home, and they are actively engaged in what’s happening because they want to be a part of it. They share in the collective vision of what Buffalo is.

Q:Does that help BUDC and your economic development efforts?

A: Absolutely.

There’s an energy that’s in Buffalo that I don’t know that we had before.

To kind of have an influx of folks who are here coming from different backgrounds, different perspectives, different cities, maybe different levels of ability, really helps us to do what we do. It really does.

