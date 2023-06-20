Brad Termini's proposal for a high-tech cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility got the green light from the city almost two years ago to start building in South Buffalo.

But that was before Termini's California-based company realized it needs to widen its driveway and entrance so it can accommodate big semi trucks.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Termini's Zephyr Partners is constructing a sprawling complex for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing, using 72.4 acres of vacant land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, just off Tifft Street, east of Route 5.

Plans ultimately call for creating more than 1.38 million square feet of building space to grow marijuana plants, make a variety of products and conduct medical research – including on the potential benefits for cancer patients.

But the developer and its partner, Toronto-based RIV Capital and U.S. subsidiary Etain LLC, will start small at first, focusing initially on 10.8 acres of land at 310 Ship Canal Parkway – of which only 5.3 acres can be used – and another 4.9 acres at 15 Laborers' Way. Both sites are north of the Union Ship Canal.

Zephyr is constructing a 68,275-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 7,076-square-foot office building, both single-story structures. The larger facility – reduced from the original plan of 136,000-square feet on two floors – will cultivate and process the cannabis into products that will be shipped throughout the state. But to receive materials and distribute its products, it needs to accommodate large containers and trucks.

So, Zephyr is asking the city's Zoning Board of Appeals for approval to exceed the Green Code's maximum driveway width by 6 feet to 30 feet, while more than doubling the maximum curb cut to 50 feet.

"Without a larger curb cut and driveway, large semi trucks would not be able to access the facility, which ultimately would have a devastating effect on the tenant's ability to conduct business," according to the application, submitted by owner's representative Benjamin Siegel of Wendel Companies. "There is no other way to safely receive vendor trucks on the property without enlarging the curb cut and driveway."

Larkinville

Derek Sullivan's Anchor Property Development of Elma, an affiliate of Buffalo Bungalow, is proposing to construct six two-story commercial buildings, using a vacant and narrow triangular site near the eastern end of Exchange Street in Larkinville. Those would be targeted toward boutique shopping and services, according to a zoning variance application.

Located at 935-945 Seneca St., with additional land on Exchange, the properties are on the south side of Seneca, north of Exchange, where both meet Smith Street. They total 0.6 acres of undeveloped green space.

The identical buildings would be 1,008 square feet each, with a full first floor and a partial mezzanine, for a total of 6,888 square feet. Four buildings would be perpendicular to Seneca, while two would be parallel, closer to the Smith intersection.

The project would also include driveways from both Seneca and Exchange between the two building clusters, plus 15 onsite parking spaces, utilities, stormwater management and landscaping. The developer is asking the ZBA for eight variances for the project, which also requires a combination of the properties and minor administrative site plan approval from the city Planning Department.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is asking the Zoning Board of Appeals for four variances for its plan to fix, mill and repave the parking lot at the 132-unit Holling Homes complex at 2613 Delaware Ave.

The new lot will have 79 parking spaces, down by five to accommodate two new handicapped-accessible spaces for the aging population, without displacing parkers onto the neighborhood streets. As part of the project, the agency is moving the drive-aisle and some of the parking, while adding landscaping.