Boston firm plans solar farm in Town of Chautauqua

A Boston, Mass.-based community solar provider is planning a solar farm in the Town of Chautauqua, but only with more than $2 million in tax breaks from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.
Omni Navitas Holdings, a solar energy developer, wants to put up a 5-megawatt photovoltaic array on 30 acres of vacant land at 6036 Hartfield-Stockton Road, near Dewittville. The land is currently owned by Robert D. Barnes.
The $5.045 million project will occupy 1.525 million square feet of space – a little more than 35 acres – and generate enough power for 480 to 770 households.
Omni Navitas is asking for $403,600 in sales tax relief and $44,150 in mortgage recording tax break, plus a 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that would save $1.69 million. The PILOT would start at $18,250 per year and rise 2% annually, and would also include a separate $6,750 annual “host fee” to the town, also rising at 2% a year.
“The proposed project would not be undertaken” without CCIDA help, the company said.
If approved, work would begin in November, with completion six months later and the start of power generation by April 2022.
CCIDA land transactions
A land transfer between Refresco Beverages U.S. and Orchard Park developer Krog Group is clearing the way for construction of a cold-storage facility in Dunkirk.
The IDA approved the purchase of 17.5 acres at 320 and 440 South Roberts Road from Refresco for $275,000, and the resale of the property to Krog for the same price. That's a change from a prior plan that entailed CCIDA using the power of eminent domain to acquire a secondary parcel for infrastructure work.
Under the prior plan, an entity called Roberts Road Freezer had sought tax breaks from CCIDA to buy the land, demolish a 167,000-square-foot building on the site, and construct a new 136,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse with parking, landscaping and other improvements.
It then modified that plan to propose having CCIDA buy 0.91 acres of a 2.25-acre underutilized and privately owned brownfield commercial property, to construct a new access road from a traffic signal at Progress Drive to the new facility. Now, Krog will take on the entire project on its own, including the access road.
The agency also approved the $29,000 sale of agency-owned land on Harrison Street in Jamestown to the YMCA for a construction project on the site. The YMCA plans to seek ax breaks from the agency for the project.
Tax-exempt bonds
The affiliated Chautauqua County Capital Resource Corp. agreed to:
- Issue $20.5 million in tax-exempt bonds for the Jamestown Center City Development Corp. to refinance prior bonds issued in 2013 that were used to pay for capital projects at the community ice skating arena at 319 W. Third St. in Jamestown.
- Issue $5 million in tax-exempt bonds to refinance a KeyBank loan that was used to finance construction of the National Comedy Museum at 203 W. Second St. in Jamestown.