Boston firm plans solar farm in Town of Chautauqua

A land transfer between Refresco Beverages U.S. and Orchard Park developer Krog Group is clearing the way for construction of a cold-storage facility in Dunkirk.

The IDA approved the purchase of 17.5 acres at 320 and 440 South Roberts Road from Refresco for $275,000, and the resale of the property to Krog for the same price. That's a change from a prior plan that entailed CCIDA using the power of eminent domain to acquire a secondary parcel for infrastructure work.

Under the prior plan, an entity called Roberts Road Freezer had sought tax breaks from CCIDA to buy the land, demolish a 167,000-square-foot building on the site, and construct a new 136,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse with parking, landscaping and other improvements.

It then modified that plan to propose having CCIDA buy 0.91 acres of a 2.25-acre underutilized and privately owned brownfield commercial property, to construct a new access road from a traffic signal at Progress Drive to the new facility. Now, Krog will take on the entire project on its own, including the access road.

The agency also approved the $29,000 sale of agency-owned land on Harrison Street in Jamestown to the YMCA for a construction project on the site. The YMCA plans to seek ax breaks from the agency for the project.