Boston affordable housing developer plans rehab of 10 West Side buildings

Just weeks after buying a cluster of 10 apartment buildings on the Lower West Side, near downtown Buffalo, a Boston-based developer and property manager is kicking off a $19 million renovation project.

WinnCompanies, the nation's largest operator of affordable housing, is planning a year-long rehab of what it terms the Whitney Neighborhood. That's a cluster of non-adjacent buildings on Carolina and Georgia streets, Prospect Avenue, Johnson Park and Whitney Place, with a total of 135 apartments.

The properties had been owned by a limited liability company called Bridgeton Property Holdings of Audubon, N.J., but a Winn affiliate acquired them in early February for $8.33 million. The properties are assessed at $5.37 million.

Bridgeton had purchased them about 30 months earlier.

Winn intends to use low-income housing tax credits, state and federal historic tax credits and additional funds from New York State Housing and Community Renewal to finance its project. As a result of contractual agreements that accompany those sources, the units must remain affordable for 30 years.

