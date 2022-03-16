 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boston affordable housing developer plans rehab of 10 West Side buildings
The Eberle-222 Carolina

The Eberle, at 222 Carolina St.

 Buffalo Preservation Board

Just weeks after buying a cluster of 10 apartment buildings on the Lower West Side, near downtown Buffalo, a Boston-based developer and property manager is kicking off a $19 million renovation project.

WinnCompanies, the nation's largest operator of affordable housing, is planning a year-long rehab of what it terms the Whitney Neighborhood. That's a cluster of non-adjacent buildings on Carolina and Georgia streets, Prospect Avenue, Johnson Park and Whitney Place, with a total of 135 apartments.

The properties had been owned by a limited liability company called Bridgeton Property Holdings of Audubon, N.J., but a Winn affiliate acquired them in early February for $8.33 million. The properties are assessed at $5.37 million.

Bridgeton had purchased them about 30 months earlier.

Winn intends to use low-income housing tax credits, state and federal historic tax credits and additional funds from New York State Housing and Community Renewal to finance its project. As a result of contractual agreements that accompany those sources, the units must remain affordable for 30 years.

273 Georgia

273 Georgia St.

According to plans by Foit-Albert Associates and The Architectural Team of Massachusetts that were submitted to the Buffalo Preservation Board, the properties and repairs include:

The Belmont-35 Whitney

The Belmont, at 35 Whitney Place.
The Piermont-59 Whitney

The Piermont, at 59 Whitney Place.
The Columbia Building-66 Whitney

The Columbia Building, at 66 Whitney Place.
  • The Belmont, a three-story Gothic Revival red brick and stucco building at 35 Whitney Place, built in 1898. Winn will reconfigure and restore the main entrance, install a new roof, replace wood siding with fiber cement siding, and repair or replace secondary entrance doors, masonry, stucco, wood windows and tiles.
  • The Piermont, a three-story yellow-brick Italian Palazzo-style building at 59 Whitney, also dating to 1898. Workers from DiMarco Constructors will replace the main entrance, install a new roof, restore a transom, and repair or replace secondary entrance doors, masonry, wood cornices and canopies, wood windows and entrance lights.
  • The Columbia Building at 66 Whitney, a 3.5-story red-brick Romanesque Revival-style building, constructed in 1892. The developer will repair or replace the masonry, metal cladding, wood shingles, concrete landing, entrance features, asphalt shingle roof and metal roof, while replacing aluminum siding with fiber cement siding within a recessed third-floor balcony and the rear bay.
  • The Willgansz, a three-story yellow-brick Classical Revival building at 126 Prospect, at the corner of Carolina, where workers will replace storefronts, install a new roof, and repair or replace the masonry, wood cornice, porch, windows and entrance features.
  • A five-story Italian Palazzo-Style apartment building at 273 Georgia, at West Chippewa Street, with a recessed center and two wings, built in 1896. Winn will replace the main entrance door, install an accessibility ramp and new roof, and fix the masonry, metal facade elements, wood windows, secondary entrance doors and the chimney.
  • The Marguerite at 205 Carolina, a three-story red-brick Romanesque Revival building from 1892, will get a new main entrance door, new fiber-cement siding in place of aluminum siding, and new or fixed masonry and wood-shingle cladding.
  • The Eberle, at 222 Carolina, a four-story red-brick apartment building, constructed in 1891. Workers will replace a storefront and residential entrance, install an accessibility ramp and a new roof, and repair the stucco, masonry, windows, secondary entrance doors and terra cotta roof tiles.

The other three properties include 76 Johnson Park and 205 and 211 Carolina. Renovations are slated to begin this summer or fall, with completion by winter 2023.

The Marguerite-205 Carolina

The Marguerite, at 205 Carolina St.
The Willgansz-126 Prospect

The Willgansz, at 126 Prospect Ave.
