The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is being criticized for spending hundreds of millions of dollars to redevelop a pair of major public housing complexes, but the agency's executive director defended those investments Monday as not only the right thing to do for its residents but also important for revitalizing the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Buffalo has some of the oldest, if not the oldest public housing stock in the state, and the people who live there deserve an upgrade," said Gillian Brown, who is not related to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"People who live in public housing are citizens. They pay taxes, they pay rent, they pay utilities, in one form or another. They contribute to the health of the city," Brown said. "We’re taking care of the least among us, which is what a housing authority is supposed to do."

The BMHA, together with a pair of private developers, is seeking to transform its Commodore Perry Homes and Marine Drive Apartments, which were built decades ago and have not seen major renovations in years.

In the case of the Perry public-housing complex, most of the buildings are currently vacant and boarded up, leaving a stretch of Perry Street and South Park Avenue as largely deserted wastelands full of potholes and decay.

The agency is teaming up with Philadelphia-based developer Pennrose on a $200 million rehab of Perry into a mixed-use and mixed-income development that will include commercial, residential and community space. The project received a green light from the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday after getting variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals earlier in July.

Currently 24 buildings with 330 units, on an 18.8-acre site east of downtown, the project will feature 405 residential units in 27 buildings, with 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Located at 339 Perry St. and 448 South Park Ave., among eight city blocks, the project will begin with demolition of the old structures, and is expected to take three years to complete.

At Marine Drive, the agency – together with private-sector developer partners from the Habitat Co. of Chicago and Duvernay + Brooks of New York – plan to spend $400 million to replace the seven existing 12-story structures with a modern affordable housing complex that will ultimately include 700 new units, up from the current 616. They're anticipating a mix of building heights, including some townhome-style structures.

In all, officials have said they envision three phases of development, starting in the summer of 2024. The first phase would take about 18 months, finishing by the end of 2025, but the full redevelopment would not be completed until 2029.

The first phase will feature about 300 apartments in two 12-story towers that will be built on the footprint of the current parking lot, along with some three-story buildings with four-bedroom units in between.

That's $600 million in all, not counting other BMHA projects, and the costs are only getting higher with time.

"It's expensive to build stuff from scratch," Brown said. "This is what happens when you don’t make capital investments for 50 or 80 years. It just gets more and more costly."

Critics have said the projects are too expensive, citing per-unit costs of nearly $500,000 for Perry and more than $570,000 for Marine Drive. But Brown called that a "facile numbers game."

"It's a meaningless analysis when it comes right down to it, because we're revitalizing an entire segment of the city," he said. "We're revitalizing an entire area that has been neglected for decades, and I think that's worth what we're spending on it."

Instead, he said the bigger picture is what's important.

"What is the value of revitalizing South Park Avenue? What is the value of revitalizing part of the Old First Ward? What is the value of demolishing these abandoned structures that need to come down in order for any kind of development to go forward?" he said. "You have to look at what we’re doing on a global level, a larger macro level. You’re not just plunking units down like they’re Lego blocks."

He also noted that the total expense also includes the cost of demolition, remediation and site clearing, which are not insignificant. "Look, you have a site there that is half vacant, that was built some 80 years ago, and it needs to come down," he said of Perry.

Brown said agency officials hope to get demolition at Perry started by the end of this year or early 2024, followed immediately by the start of construction.

Under the plans by BMHA and Pennrose, the Perry redevelopment will include 24 two- or three-story townhouses and stacked residential walk-up buildings, along with three five-story buildings along South Park and Louisiana Street. Each mid-rise will consist of a one-story podium with four stories of wood-frame structure above, with a central lobby. Two of the mid-rise buildings along South Park will also have three commercial spaces for neighborhood retailers.

The development will total 566,162 square feet, with 108 one-bedroom, 110 two-bedroom, 136 three-bedroom, 37 four-bedroom and 14 five-bedroom units. The residences will be aimed at households earning 80% of the area median income and below, for households of all ages and family sizes, with no units specifically designated for senior or supportive housing.

BMHA will provide Section 8 vouchers for 284 of the units, which will be rented under the agency’s waitlist, while the rest will be for households earning up to 50% to 60% of the local median income, which will be leased through a housing lottery.

The site will also include 276 parking spots. As part of the project, Fulton Street will be reconfigured into a two-way street, while a parcel on Otto Street will remain green space after buildings are demolished. BMHA and Pennrose also hope to work with the city to coordinate a redevelopment of the adjacent Lanigan Park.

"It’s a separate property outside of our control, but we’ve worked in collaboration with the Parks Department to ensure that the two projects come together as one," said Pennrose developer William D’Avella.