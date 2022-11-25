Black Friday brings the die-hard shoppers, few others

Sherri McDonald of Witby, Ont., has been crossing the border to shop Black Friday with her daughter Tamara for 11 years and boy has it changed in that time, she said.

The duo used to arrive hours before a store's opening time and line up several places behind people who had shown up more than a day earlier. But Friday, they rolled up 45 minutes before Best Buy's 5 a.m. opening and found themselves first in line.

"We were shocked," she said. "It's a big change."

Smaller crowds and shorter waits were two of many changes on Black Friday this year. Stores did not open on Thanksgiving, there weren't many limited deals that had to be bought right at store opening, and few stores opened in the wee small hours.

Still, retailers and analysts expect this to be the busiest Black Friday since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic threw everything for a loop. It's also the first holiday since 2019 that Canadian shoppers have been able to cross the border and shop in Western New York, bringing in a vital stream of sales and tax revenue.

In reality, Brett Gardner of Gasport had gotten to Best Buy before the McDonalds, but opted to wait in his car, out of the rain. The fact that he let them stroll up ahead of him without jockeying for position is another sign of how things have changed.

Gardner is not sure he likes it. He misses the days when he used to pack a cooler, set up a lawn chair and make an event of things.

"I like the competitiveness of it," he said. "Before Covid you had to really get in line. After Covid, you don't really have to fight as hard to be first."

He thinks shoppers got used to being home on Black Friday during Covid and might still be afraid to go out, and that people's shopping habits changed.

That Black Friday sales have started as much as a week earlier might also have something to do with it. It also matters that there are few, if any, true "doorbuster" deals; limited-quantity bargains that have to be bought early before they sell out.

Gardner and the McDonalds were all in line for a 55-inch television on sale for $199. It wasn't advertised as a doorbuster, but they didn't want to take any chances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After that, he has a packed schedule of store visits, staggered by each location's s opening time.

"I have a whole route planned," he said.

Still, Gardner admits, it's not doorbusters that brought him out so early in the morning to stand in the rain and cold. He knows he could get the same deals later in the day. But he shows up early anyway.

"It's the experience," he said, gesturing around him to the friends he had made in line. "I'm an adrenaline kind of guy. I can stay up for days at a time. I really love it."

The same goes for Brandi Hedrich of Town of Tonawanda. She and her mom were in line half an hour before J.C. Penney's 5 a.m. opening, and chose the department store as her first stop because it was giving out free scratch-off coupons with the chance of winning anywhere from $10 to $500 off a purchase.

"Even though we only ever get $10 and that's probably what we'll get again," she said.

She knows she could buy the $1.99 towels she's so excited about online or in the store later in the day. But that would defeat the purpose of the day, she said, which is to have fun.

"We've been doing it for so long," she said. "Every year, this is what we do, so it's kind of like a tradition."

Hedrich has been doing Black Friday for eight years.

"But my mom has been doing it since the beginning," she said. "She remembers having to fight. It was crazy back then. She said people would take stuff out of the cart because you didn't pay for it yet."

Robin Laberta-Gavadin of Buffalo's West Side was carrying on a tradition, too. She and her friend Karen Wojcik of Lewiston have been hitting early Black Friday sales for 20 years, and it's a hard habit to break – not that they would want to. They got to J.C. Penney at 3 a.m. to be first in line, and enjoyed spending the two hours before opening chatting and catching up. They said it wouldn't matter if there was no doorbuster coupon to lure them in.

"We'd still be out here," Laberta-Gavadin said.

Wojcik agreed.

"It's the rush. The rush of everybody trying to get deals. The rush of all the people," she said.