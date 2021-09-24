BizTalk: Stephen Tucker, CEO of Northland Workforce Training Center

Q: Have you had any trouble recruiting students?

A: No. When most community college enrollment is going down across the country and even locally, our classes are full. We actually have a waiting list.

It looks like we have our largest student body, as well as our most diverse student body.

The bigger issue has been placing students in jobs. We have companies who have jobs right now but students are saying, "Well, I don't like, you know the location or I don't like the environment or I don't like the pay so I'm going to wait for something better." It's just very competitive.

Q: What are the companies doing to try to overcome that?

A: We are starting to ramp up and launch apprenticeships. That allows students to earn a wage while they are simultaneously learning a trade and working. The partner companies sponsor. The students go to school and to work, but they have a user-friendly work schedule that supports their school schedule.

This gives companies a way to have access to talent that is trained to their specifications. It allows those students to be able to go to school, to acquire the advanced knowledge that's necessary at these companies.