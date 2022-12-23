 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BizTalk Q&A: Brooklyn developer sees changes and new potential in Buffalo

Donald Capoccia of BFC Partners

Donald Capoccia, of BFC Partners.

Donald Capoccia never expected to be back in Buffalo for business – not after what he remembered from his college days at the University at Buffalo nearly 50 years ago.

That was the mid-1970s, when Buffalo was well into an industrial and population decline that would last a few more decades.

In the interim, Capoccia built a successful real estate business in New York City, where his BFC Partners has focused on building high-quality affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing. Now he's back in Western New York, with his company engaged in a redevelopment and construction project at the McCarley Gardens affordable housing community in Buffalo, and his sights set on other projects.

Buffalo News: How did you get reengaged here?

Donald Capoccia: [University at Buffalo] Dean [Robert] Shibley reached out to me a couple of years ago about UB’s master’s in real estate development. He was looking for support and someone to add to his advisory committee. I said yes, and have been working with them for five to six years. I’ve watched them take that real estate development program from a fledgling couple of students to well over 100 at this point.

For a master’s in real estate development, if you’re on the East Coast, you’re going to go to an Ivy League school for that, or any number of other high-priced institutions. UB and only one other public university on the East Coast offers a master’s in real estate development. That’s what attracted me to the program and to Buffalo.

BN: And what drew your business interest?

DC: Having lived in Buffalo in the mid-70s, when he drove me around, I could not believe my eyes. I just could not believe how Buffalo had changed, and I went back immediately to the office, and told everybody that what I’m seeing happening in Buffalo is what I had seen happening in overlooked neighborhoods in New York for decades. So I thought, this is where we should be looking.

BN: How has the project gone?

DC: We were pretty lucky to have this project come our way. For a first project in Buffalo, we’re pretty pleased.

BN: What are you eyeing next?

DC: We’re very interested in the East Side. This is where you’re going to address this problem with gentrification. There’s a quality of housing issue on the East Side. The condition of some of these occupied houses is abysmal. That’s what needs to be addressed. 

