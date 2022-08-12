Bitwise's Buffalo leader looks to build a path to tech jobs for underserved youths

Bitwise Buffalo hires leader with passion for building up youth

CJ Banks has spent his life helping youth.

Growing up in the Bronx, his family struggled with poverty and drug abuse, Banks said. As a child, he frequently ran away from home and spent days living on the streets.

As he got older, those experiences fueled his passion for helping kids facing similar struggles. When he was 16, he started a youth basketball program. At 18, he was leading an anti-violence program.

In Buffalo, he's worked as a youth and education programs coordinator with Buffalo Urban League and the director of parenting and youth services at EPIC – Every Person Influences Children. Banks also runs his own music studio where students can get free recording time if they keep their grades up and have a good attendance record.

Now, as the newly hired vice president of Bitwise Buffalo, a diversity-focused technology training firm, Banks will be helping the youth of Western New York in a different way: by facilitating opportunities for people from underserved and marginalized communities to learn in-demand tech skills that will lead to well-paying, family-supporting jobs.

"There was no way I could turn (the position) down because it's the next step in my stage of life and my mission," Banks said. "My goal is to reach every single person that feels like they have a little mustard seed of desire to get into technology and show them it's possible."

Bitwise is a 'turning point' for marginalized Western New Yorkers

In his role leading Bitwise Buffalo, Banks sees himself as the "evangelist" of the organization, bringing people to Bitwise by sharing what it's about and the impact it will have on the community.

"This is a turning point in our community," Banks said. "I really do believe this is going to be a great thing."

Bitwise announced in March it would be bringing its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to increasing diversity in tech to the Buffalo Niagara region.

Students from any background can join Bitwise classes – no technology experience required, Banks said. Classes cost $250, but financial and equipment assistance are available for those who cannot afford the costs.

After completing the classes, students are often hired to work for Bitwise's in-house technology consulting firm. They also have the option to join a paid apprenticeship program through Bitwise. Some students will seek work with a local company.

Since its founding in 2013, Bitwise has trained more than 8,000 people across the country. The average Bitwise student's annual salary after training is between $60,000 and $80,000.

This type of training is much needed in Buffalo and leaders in the region's tech and startup space have worked in recent years to create accessible training opportunities for tech workers through initiatives like TechBuffalo and M&T Bank's Tech Academy.

Bitwise will build off of what these organizations have already done.

Banks will leverage community connections to grow Bitwise Buffalo

Banks never saw himself leading a technology training company.

While his education is in psychology and mental health, Banks has also been a lifelong entrepreneur – for the past 12 years, he's run his own marketing business, he's owned nightclubs, an ice cream parlor and a recording studio.

But his interest in the position at Bitwise stemmed from his lifelong passion to help children and families. Training opportunities provided by Bitwise will enable families to gain financial freedom, spark the local economy and create generational wealth, Banks said.

One of the biggest strengths Banks is bringing to Bitwise is his connection to the communities the organization is looking to serve – people of color, low-income populations, women, LGBTQ+ people, the formerly incarcerated. Through his previous work, volunteering and personal connections, he's built relationships and trust that will help him spread the word of these new opportunities.

"I don't think it's going to take much for people to latch on," Banks said. "Buffalo has been waiting for this. Individuals in underserved communities that have lived lives of poverty, they've been looking for this."

No update on Bitwise office space

When Bitwise comes into a city, it transforms a blighted historical building into a technology hub, where classes are held, its operations are housed and other tech companies can rent space.

Banks did not have any updates to share on where the office will be located or when it will open, but said it will be an "amazing space" for people in the community.

Though there is still no Buffalo office, learning is already underway. Several groups of students in Western New York have taken Bitwise classes online. The latest group started earlier this week.

– Natalie Brophy

