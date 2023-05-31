CJ Banks was shocked when he learned Monday that Bitwise Industries would be furloughing its workforce of 900 across the U.S.

The vice president for Bitwise Buffalo – a diversity-focused workforce development initiative announced with high hopes in March 2022 – was among those who lost their jobs.

“I found out about this when everyone else did,” he said.

“We had no warning and no information. We also were not given any more information," Banks said. "I don’t have anything negative to say because I don’t have enough information to even know what took place.”

While Bitwise only recently started its Buffalo venture, the shutdown of its local training hub still is causing significant fallout here.

Bitwise Buffalo's CJ Banks: 'We need to stop fishing from the same pond' Banks discussed what the Western New York technology and startup ecosystem can do to promote community development, diversity and inclusion.

First, the region is losing a training initiative that was being counted on to help ease a worker shortage and help put workers from underserved communities on a path toward good-paying jobs in the technology field.

More than 60 local workers went through the Bitwise training program. Another 70 were supposed to start training this week, but those sessions have been canceled, Banks said.

And second, it puts a halt to Bitwise's plan to renovate a vacant building on Sycamore Street in Buffalo that it planned to turn into its local office. When developer Douglas Jemal learned of Bitwise's failure, he halted work on the renovation project.

Banks was told his furlough would be temporary, but with the company’s future in flux, he’s already trying to use his connections to help those placed in the Bitwise Buffalo training program receive assistance elsewhere.

Jemal said he would “stop, change and rearrange at once” his plans for the Sycamore Street building. He called the news “shocking,” and said he also had no advance notice.

“If you don’t have a tenant that’s going to pay your rent, you can’t continue,” he said.

$80 million Bitwise investment will help 'push forward' technology training in Buffalo The investment will allow the company to continue driving economic impact in the 10 cities Bitwise operates in, including Buffalo.

The news comes just months after Bitwise received an $80 million investment to help reinvigorate Bitwise, a startup that has brought its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to diversifying tech employment in 10 cities around the country. Part of that $80 million investment would accelerate its Buffalo renovation project, Bitwise had said.

When Bitwise comes into a city, it typically transforms a blighted historical building into a technology hub, where classes are held, its operations are housed and other tech companies can rent space.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The $80 million investment was to be funded by the Kapor Center, Motley Fool, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Citibank. The money from these big-name investors was supposed to "add more validity to (Bitwise's) model," Banks said earlier this year.

However, investment banks such as Goldman Sachs have been hit hard by the lack of dealmaking occurring after the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to stunt inflation. Goldman Sachs cut 3,200 jobs in the first quarter in its biggest round of layoffs since the 2008 financial crisis, and will eliminate another 250 jobs in the coming weeks.

Bitwise's Buffalo leader looks to build a path to tech jobs for underserved youths As vice president of Bitwise Buffalo, CJ Banks aims to facilitate opportunities for people from underserved and marginalized communities to learn tech skills that will lead to well-paying, family-supporting jobs.

Bitwise co-CEO Jake Soberal told The Fresno Bee late Monday that the decision, reached by the company’s board at an emergency meeting, was forced by “several critical (financial) transactions (that) either did not materialize or materialized unfavorably.”

Bitwise's expansion into Buffalo was made possible through financial support from M&T Bank, the 43North Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s Blue Fund, 43North Foundation Chairman Bill Maggio told The Buffalo News last year.

He said at the time that Bitwise would be a "phenomenal fit" in Buffalo's tech and startup ecosystem, which has already been expanding in recent years to create accessible training opportunities for tech workers.

Bitwise teaches people from marginalized communities – people of color, immigrants and refugees, low-income populations, women, LGBTQ+ people, the formerly incarcerated – the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs.

After Bitwise students complete their training, they are often hired to work for Bitwise's in-house technology consulting firm, working to help local companies solve their technology challenges. They also have the option to join a paid apprenticeship program through Bitwise, or some students will seek work with a local employer.

Building a new generation of tech workers, one class at a time Employers, including M&T, are clamoring for more tech workers. The Z Development Program shows how some of that demand will be met by training new workers, not just by recruiting.

Classes were slated to start for 70 people through Bitwise on Tuesday. Those did not go forward, Banks said.

For the last two days, Banks has been trying to continue the mission of Bitwise, but doing so through partnerships with other organizations and connections he has made. He and another Bitwise Buffalo executive have been reaching out to the people who expected to start classes Tuesday to let them know that they’re hoping to get them placed elsewhere.

“I’m a Buffalonian who’s been here for 20 years, and my passion for the mission that Bitwise put forth when I signed on is something I truly believed in then and still believe in. Bitwise was a vehicle for the mission, but it is not the only way to get there,” Banks said.

“Even without a paycheck, my goal is to continue to serve the individuals that we’ve already approached and given an opportunity, and to place these people with partners and put them in a position where they’re on a path to success,” he added.

Jemal acquired the building that was to house Bitwise Buffalo from Concept Logistics in March 2022 for $615,000. He planned to convert the vacant three-story facility into a technology training campus where Bitwise could host its operations and hold classes, with office space on all three floors, plus a café and a daycare on the first floor.

Tech training firm Bitwise picks Sycamore Street location for tech campus Bitwise will renovate a vacant, 32,000-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St., on the city's East Side. The building is owned by developer Douglas Jemal.

Jemal said he had started work on the building after getting his construction loan approved and is about 25% done with the $4 million project. But unless he feels assured of Bitwise’s future, he’ll look for a new direction.

“If they come back and I feel comfortable with their comeback plan, I would proceed. If not, you’re going to have to show me,” he said. “I would proceed with caution. Needless to say, the red flags are up.”

Bitwise was founded in 2013 in Fresno. Since then, in Fresno alone, Bitwise helped support the creation of more than 15,000 jobs. Bitwise has trained more than 10,000 people across the country, with 80% going on to work in tech jobs. The average Bitwise student's annual salary after training is between $60,000 and $80,000.