Monica McCutcheon recently moved into a new house and bought a new car.

Her job as a student success specialist at Bitwise Industries Buffalo, a diversity-focused tech training company with roots in California, enabled McCutcheon to provide for herself and her four daughters. She had a good salary, health insurance benefits and a retirement savings account.

But on May 29, McCutcheon was one of more than 900 Bitwise employees from around the country who learned the company was furloughing them for an unspecified period of time. On June 14, employees received notice from Bitwise that their positions had been terminated. McCutcheon is one of 10 Bitwise employees in New York impacted by the layoffs, with most located in Buffalo.

It was a swift demise for Bitwise, which came into Buffalo in March 2022 with big promises.

The tech training company was going to play a key role in increasing diversity in tech in Western New York by offering opportunities for people from marginalized communities to learn the in-demand skills needed to work in well-paying tech jobs through online classes and paid apprenticeships.

It had financial backing from a high-profile group of local stakeholders: M&T Bank, the 43North Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s Blue Fund.

Bitwise also was going to renovate a blighted building on the city’s East Side and turn it into a tech hub.

That mission was a big reason McCutcheon and her longtime friend, Andre Nunn, joined Bitwise as the first two Buffalo employees in November 2021.

“The mission was amazing,” said Nunn, who was the director of operations at Bitwise Buffalo. “And I was like, Yes. Buffalo needs this.’”

Since the Memorial Day furloughs were announced, the company’s CEOs, Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr., were fired. Board member Ollen Douglas took over as interim president and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the company’s collapse.

“I don’t know what’s next,” said McCutcheon, who is now struggling to pay her bills. “I’m in shock, still.”

Lawsuits and bounced paychecks

Bitwise’s collapse, while sudden, was months in the making. In hindsight, there were signs that the venture was in financial trouble.

It wasn’t paying taxes or rent on its buildings in California.

It had been sued for fraud by companies in Texas and New York.

Then, the payroll checks started bouncing.

Bitwise was secretly “on the verge of financial collapse for a while,” said Rodger Bonakdar, a California attorney representing Bitwise employees in a labor violation lawsuit filed in Fresno County.

“They are, from what I can gather, financially insolvent,” he said.

Bitwise now is facing two lawsuits in California. Both accuse the company of violating the WARN Act, which requires employers with more than 100 employees to provide 60-day notice of planned closings and mass layoffs.

Nunn is one of the named plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit filed in federal court.

According to that lawsuit, Bitwise has not paid its employees on time since March 31. As of June 6, when the lawsuit was filed, Bitwise employees’ last three biweekly checks had bounced due to insufficient funds.

Nunn said his checks from Bitwise started bouncing in March.

Payroll documentation he shared with The Buffalo News shows Nunn was not paid by Bitwise on March 3. He received his regular pay two weeks later, on March 17. Then, on March 31, he was paid only $18.46.

Nunn said the company told him they would send him a check with the rest of the money he was owed, but that never came.

In April, Bitwise switched from paying employees via direct deposit to paper checks.

A check made out to Nunn from Bitwise dated May 26 bounced due to insufficient funds, a copy of the check from Nunn’s bank showed.

McCutcheon said she hasn’t been paid by Bitwise since May 12. Once the company made the switch to paper checks, when McCutcheon went to cash the checks, she was told the bank had to hold them for five days, she said.

“I’m like, ‘What? This is ridiculous,’” McCutcheon said. “I need my money now. I can’t wait five days.”

CJ Banks, vice president of Bitwise Buffalo, also said his last check from the company did not clear.

According to the lawsuit, all Bitwise employees are due pay for work performed from May 8 through 20 and May 21 through 29.

The lawsuit also alleges Bitwise stopped forwarding employees’ payroll contributions to certain benefits programs, such as 401(k) accounts and loan repayments. The company was not providing employees with proper wage statements that outlined remittals and withholdings.

Nunn and McCutcheon both said they have been unable to withdraw money from their 401(k) accounts since they were laid off.

Both also have had loans they took out through an employer-sponsored loan program go into default.

Nunn said he took out a loan to take his children to Disneyland around Christmastime. He had it set up to repay the loan through payroll deductions. However, he got a letter on March 25 stating that his loan was in default. The payments had not been coming out of his paycheck.

“I would have been done (paying that off),” Nunn said of the $1,300 balance of his loan. “It would have been paid off instead of now defaulting and having my credit messed up.”

McCutcheon said she has a $1,735 loan that’s in default.

Employees also had their health care benefits terminated. Nunn and McCutcheon both said they cannot afford their medications without insurance. The stress of losing her job has exacerbated McCutcheon’s medical conditions, she said, and Nunn worries he may die without his diabetes and high blood pressure medications.

All the while, Bitwise leadership continued to reassure employees that all was fine, said Bonakdar.

“Everyone was being given this false bill of goods about how strong Bitwise was, how bright its future was,” Bonakdar said.

A chance encounter

Nunn first met Olguin, one of the Bitwise CEOs, when he was working at the front desk of the Curtiss Hotel in Buffalo in October 2021. Olguin was visiting Buffalo to scout the city for a potential Bitwise expansion. The two got to talking and hit it off.

He told McCutcheon about his conversation with Olguin. She researched Olguin and found an article in Forbes magazine about Bitwise.

The next day, Nunn and McCutcheon met with Olguin at McCutcheon’s massage business. Olguin invited the two friends to visit Bitwise in California and then offered them both jobs as Bitwise Buffalo’s first employees, Nunn said.

A job offer letter dated Nov. 8, 2021, promised Nunn a $70,000 salary and unlimited paid time off, among other benefits, for the job of director of Bitwise Buffalo.

Nunn said he was drawn to Olguin’s passion and backstory as a Mexican immigrant who used to be homeless and collect bottles for money. That struck a chord with Nunn, who also was homeless at one point in his life, he said.

After McCutcheon was hired by Bitwise, she said Olguin encouraged her to close her business and focus on Bitwise, promising her the company would change her life.

“She changed it, but not in a good way,” McCutcheon said with a laugh.

Olguin also pushed Nunn to put his entertainment business on the back burner and focus on Bitwise, Nunn recalled.

In the aftermath of Bitwise’s collapse, Nunn and McCutcheon are struggling to find answers and support. They have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for themselves and their fellow Bitwise Buffalo employees.

What next for tech training?

More than 60 Western New Yorkers were signed up to start taking classes from Bitwise on May 30, the day after the company announced employee furloughs.

A number of existing community organizations came together to help students impacted by Bitwise closing its doors.

“I know that everybody’s working to make sure we come up with an answer to this new problem that we face,” Banks said, adding many of the organizations have been providing training for the community long before Bitwise came to the city.

The Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, Goodwill of WNY and Mission: Ignite are welcoming Bitwise students to their free training programs, according to TechBuffalo. Say Yes Buffalo is offering resume review, interview prep and referral services through July.

Through his nonprofit, the Korp Foundation, Banks is focusing on long-term strategies to provide pathways to tech employment in Western New York, including apprenticeship programs. Bitwise offered paid apprenticeships to those who completed classes, but no one in Buffalo had made it that far when the company collapsed, Banks said.

“Just because of what happened with Bitwise doesn’t mean there is not still a need for our community,” Banks said. “It’s definitely a need. These individuals should have the opportunity to get into these careers where they’re normally overlooked.”