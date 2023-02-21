When California tech-training company Bitwise Industries announced in March it would be bringing its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to increasing diversity in tech to the Buffalo Niagara region, it's because they recognized the need for such training in the city.

Before the May 14 mass shooting at Tops in East Buffalo threw the inequities of those neighborhoods into the broader public consciousness, Bitwise was already doing the work, training people from Buffalo's marginalized communities in the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs.

More than 60 Western New Yorkers have taken advantage of Bitwise's training opportunities so far, said CJ Banks, vice president of Bitwise Buffalo. Many of them are people of color, women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants or children of immigrants.

Banks discussed what the Western New York technology and startup ecosystem can do to promote community development, diversity and inclusion.

Q: What needs to be done within the tech and startup ecosystem to make community development a priority?

A: More opportunity has to be available. What we have to do, and what Bitwise does is remove every possible barrier that there can be. Not even that there is but what we think there might be. It's important to try to remove as many barriers as you can.

We need to look at the untapped talent. We need to stop fishing from the same pond. I've talked to so many different companies and they're saying they can't find talent, but the reality is that everybody's fishing from the same pond. And if you're fishing from the same pond, what happens? You run out of fish.

Bitwise is building another pond. Now you come over here and fish out of this pond and this pond is going to be the place where you're going to get a lot of people that you haven't ever seen or haven't ever given an opportunity.

It's just going to push your company to be better. It's going to build a community by giving people high-paying jobs. The average people starting at Bitwise make $20,000 a year and they leave earning $60,000, which is a significant increase and it is life-changing.

Q: What is the biggest barrier that exists to folks looking to break into local tech jobs?

A: A lot of the jobs that are available don’t need higher degrees. Many of them don't even need a high school diploma. You just have to know how to do the task.

It really is looking at what is actually needed to do the job well. Because what that does is it gives people who have not had the ability to go to college the opportunity to do something that they might be great at.

So I think we need to step away from the traditional requirements and really start looking at what is actually needed to do the job and also pay to train people to give them an opportunity.

Q: What needs to be done to get folks from underrepresented communities into the technology and startup opportunities that exist locally?

A: We need to change people's mind about tech. A lot of people are scared of the word "tech." They're scared of the word "tech jobs" because they think about Google and engineers that are coming out of MIT or RIT.

We need to inform the community that tech jobs are everywhere. We have to educate them on what tech is. If you know how to use a phone, that's technology. Any business that you have, like a mechanic, you're dealing with technology.

To help the community understand, let's maybe change the language or help people see that tech is not these super high-level engineers or rocket scientists. There are so many other opportunities. There are ways that you can get in where you're at right now. We can find a place for you and then give you an opportunity to grow.

Q: What can local technology and startup companies do to create a more inclusive workplace?

A: You need to get companies to start looking at how they're approaching the community. And when you get them into your job, you have to look at the culture.

It really is easy, I think, to find people to work for you. The hardest part is retention because you have to look at how you're treating people and who you are as a company.

If I'm an African American and I go into a company that's predominantly white, I have to make some adjustments because, unfortunately as a Black man, I have to act a certain way. I could be perceived as intimidating or aggressive because of who I am and because of how I look.

Tech companies, because they've traditionally been made up of middle-aged, white men, have to look at their culture and say, "What do I need to change here to help people stay?"

Q: Why is it important to have an inclusive and diverse technology and startup community here in Western New York? How does it benefit the community as a whole?

A: What we don't want to do is widen the gap. You will have people who are going to be moving to Buffalo because it's becoming this tech hub.

We want to make sure that we're focusing on the people who are already here and giving them the opportunity first. I think that it's important for us to focus on the people in the communities – East Side West Side, South Side, North Side – that have not been given opportunity and give them an opportunity to see that they're part of the city, they're part of this growth.

Otherwise, it results in gentrification, people having to be pushed out because people are coming in. It results in the gap being widened, which affects everything from education to employment to mental health.

Q: What has Bitwise done during its time in Buffalo to increase diversity and inclusion in the local community?

A: Diversity, equity and inclusion is our main focus. There are many companies providing tech training in Buffalo, but we look to build up the people in the communities that we want to serve.

We've been into communities. We've spoken to the community members. We've put a lot of effort and time into meeting many of the organizations in the community, partnering with as many as we can to learn and do our best to gather as much information as we can about how we can best serve the Buffalo community.

We hired people from the community, people who have been connected to the community, who have been part of the community and who already have the passion.

Bitwise, even in its own hiring practice, is very intentional about removing barriers. It’s not a traditional interview where we're looking at résumés and college degrees. We're looking at who you are as a person and what we call a "vibe check." We really learn about you and that's what helps us make the decision. We're not bringing in people from outside. Buffalo is running Buffalo.

Q: Can you share any plans Bitwise has for Buffalo going forward?

A: We purchased the building at 368 Sycamore St. and we're excited to make sure that gets done as soon as possible. We also will be releasing information about our temporary space, which is also going to be in the community and easy to get to.

I can't give you the exact location now, but it's going to be a great opportunity to be able to start serving individuals in the very near future.

We have been doing everything virtually, which has helped remove a lot of barriers, but we when we get a temporary space, we're going to have transportation, day care, everything we would have in our permanent space. Very shortly in the new year, we'll be able to start that process.

We had to build a great foundation and I think that foundation in 2022 has been built.

In 2023, I see our temporary space being made available. I see a lot of the programs that we're looking to do get started. We’re going to be doing a lot of hiring ourselves. I see a lot of entrepreneurship being promoted because in our space, we're going to have space for people to learn and grow their own business. We’ll have co-working space.