The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust – once held up as a model for stabilizing housing prices in developing neighborhoods – is now devolving into internal strife and allegations of poor record-keeping that threaten to derail its nonprofit mission.

For the last few months, accusations have been flying back and forth among the nonprofit’s new board leadership, its former staff and its founding activists – including those who don't live in the historic Buffalo neighborhood.

Two staff members, former interim executive director Stephanie J. Simeon and director of operations Brandi Barrett, resigned in anger late last year after the incoming board chair, Dr. Beverly Newkirk, questioned their financial stewardship. Simeon and Barrett both also work for Heart of the City Neighborhoods, which administered the land trust under a consulting contract. Two board members, Jessie Fisher and Amy Holt, resigned at the same time in protest.

The land trust was launched in 2018, although its roots go back several years earlier to neighborhood conversations prompted by the growth of the nearby Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and its encroachment on the Fruit Belt neighborhood. Residents became worried that their neighborhood could be taken over or become less affordable as economic development continued. So they formed the land trust to control the fate of the Fruit Belt neighborhood by acquiring and holding land in perpetuity while still allowing development or renovations.

But in recent months, calls for more transparency over finances and board fighting have engulfed the organization, according to interviews and a series of internal emails and letters obtained by The Buffalo News.

Firing back

Newkirk and her supporters took their complaints to a higher level, filing a whistleblower complaint against Simeon and Barrett with the New York State Attorney General's Office, which oversees nonprofits. According to the complaint, which questions how Simeon wrote her own paychecks totaling $139,000, and states that the board plans a "necessary and proper" audit of the finances.

In all, the board is questioning more than $275,000 in payments authorized by Simeon and Barrett.

Now, Barrett and her backers – led by PUSH Buffalo activist Harper Bishop – have fired back, holding a vote earlier this month by the land trust's membership to remove Newkirk, former Chair Elverna Gidney, Dewette Aughtry and Candace Moppins from the board, according to emails.

That online vote by 11 of the organization's 20 eligible members – not counting Bishop, Barrett and neighborhood advocate Dennice Barr – was ratified at a meeting Wednesday of the full 23-person membership, which also elected a new interim board and reappointed Barrett as interim director of operations pending a search for a full-time executive director, Bishop said.

Others are already questioning the legitimacy of the vote. "What they’re doing is illegal, to vote out the rest of the board," said Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder and head of the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force, and a member of the land trust who backs Newkirk and Gidney.

Simeon said she hasn't received any communications from the board since November, and never heard about the allegations from the board until now. And, she added, she's been locked out of the land trust email and computer systems for months. She said the salaries were set under the consulting contract.

"I only question why anyone would go through such great length to make such allegations and never reach out to the person in question," Simeon said.

Controlling a community's fate

India Walton served as the land trust's first executive director until she resigned to run for mayor against Byron W. Brown in 2021, and frequently touted her work for the land trust as she campaigned. She is now running for Common Council, but is still a member of the land trust.

Instead of hiring a new permanent director after Walton, the land trust contracted with Heart of the City Neighborhoods, with Simeon – Heart of the City's executive director – serving in that capacity for both organizations. Barrett, who served as board chair for the land trust from July to November of 2021 before joining Heart of the City, also works for both entities. The Service Collaborative of Western New York, meanwhile, handles the back-office functions.

The land trust had received seed funding through PUSH Buffalo, as well as $150,000 over two years from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, and $800,000 from Enterprise Community Partners in New York City, which used funds it received from the state Attorney General's Office from a settlement with major banks. Simeon's role was to clean up and tighten the organization's governance, policies and procedures.

Confrontational

Internal division within the organization isn't new, but the recent problems began in the fall, as Gidney was preparing to transition the chairmanship to Newkirk.

According to Hemphill-Nichols, the incoming chair began asking questions about finances to better understand and oversee the organization, prompting Gidney to follow suit. Those questions became more confrontational as Newkirk and other board members complained that Simeon was not providing them information they sought.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"Ms. Simeon had frustrated the Board of Directors by failing to maintain an atmosphere of transparency," the whistleblower complaint said.

In response, as of Nov. 14, according to a subsequent email from Barrett, Gidney "stopped operations and expenses from being processed," directing the Service Collaborative to hold off paying bills, vendors or consultants without her approval. Meanwhile, Barrett said, Newkirk had removed "all files, folders, mail and checks" from the office.

That hostility led to Simeon's and Barrett's resignations, she said, as well as that of Office Manager Charnice Martin – all of whom work primarily for Heart of the City.

Among the issues cited in the whistleblower complaint were an alleged failure by Simeon to keep the board apprised of contracts being signed, and suggestions about whether those agreements were "unnecessary, unproductive, expensive" and of no value to the community. The board also asked about Simeon's time sheets to justify her paychecks.

Additionally, they questioned a yearlong delay in closing on a property purchase at 166 Rose St., which they said Barrett's child's grandmother was allowed to occupy, representing a conflict of interest. In a similar alleged conflict of interest, they said, a house at 162 Rose was rented to a friend of Barrett's, also without board approval.

They also questioned more than $278,511 in payments made by Simeon and Barrett to themselves, Heart of the City and third parties over two years. And they sought copies of all grant award letters since December 2020, all invoices paid to Heart of the City and other vendors in 2021 and 2022, copies of all invoices paid during or after construction of the Rose Street houses and rent checks for the tenants, and copies of all property insurance policies.

"None of the sketchy records turned over to the board after your departures provide a thorough explanation for the voluminous withdrawals from the FBCLT account," Gidney wrote in a Jan. 20 email to Simeon and Barrett.

Barrett defended herself: "Right now, those accusations have no support. I continue to express my integrity, my high work ethic, and my value to the community. There was no mismanagement of any funds as far as I was concerned."

Demands and responses

Prior to Simeon's departure on Nov. 30, the board said, directors sought to meet with her "to ensure a smooth transition for the business operations."

Simeon responded instead on Nov. 25 with an email that summarized the organization's financial condition, audit status, bill payments, grants, programming and administration, but with few specifics. Board members said they had to show up at the Heart of the City offices to get all the documents.

A day after Simeon left, Barrett submitted her own resignation, effective Dec. 16, and summarized the tasks she worked on. But Gidney demanded more documentation on Dec. 4, saying Barrett's "attempt to comply with our demands was insufficient in that you failed to properly address the full scope of our inquiry."

"The board believes the best way to terminate this relationship is by full accountability and transparency," Gidney wrote.

Since Barrett's resignation, the board says, she also "failed to relinquish control" over the trust's checking account and debit card and "continued to conduct financial transactions" for the trust "without the approval of the board." That led to the issuance of a cease-and-desist letter to Barrett from the board leaders.

On Dec. 2, Fisher, former executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, and Holt, a commercial real estate appraiser, resigned as directors in a joint email, citing the board's attitude and the lack of staffing going forward.

"Over the past several months, we have grown concerned with the board's mistrust and mistreatment of our professional staff," Fisher and Holt wrote. "Recent emails from board members to staff have been disrespectful and abusive."

Gidney and Newkirk defended their actions. "Your departure is unfortunate but certainly understandable since you disagree with the board's thirst for a deeper understanding of how our staff implements the Board's Policies and Procedures," they wrote to Fisher and Holt. .

"

Mobilization

Barrett and her allies began mobilizing. On Dec. 9, citing her "deep concern for the continuation of operations and the reputation of FB Community Land Trust," Barrett issued a "call for action" to the "founding and legacy" members of the organization, and scheduled an emergency meeting on Dec. 15.

She listed a series of urgent actions to comply with previous grant agreements, the organization's bylaws, document security and unpaid bills. And she suggested "steps for resolution," including making the land trust a subsidiary of Heart of the City, reinstating herself temporarily to transition to new staff, and reforming the board of directors.

That's when Barr and Bishop began to intervene. "It has come to the attention of founding, legacy and current FBCLT members that detrimental actions have been taken against the Corporation ... by several members of the Board of Directors, including the Chair and other officers," Barr wrote in a Jan. 24 email, citing a "dereliction of duty."

She argued that the internal audit was performed without notification to staff or consultation with the rest of the board, the financial documents and client information were removed from a secure office "without proper notification and documentation," staff and other board members were mistreated, and governance procedures were violated.

Barr added that, after consulting with "national experts, legal advisers, elected officials and other esteemed colleagues and community members, the consensus is that" Gidney, Newkirk, Aughtry and Moppins should "be removed from the Board of Directors."

The executive committee of the board, meanwhile, issued its own interim report to the membership on Jan. 31, explaining that the "avalanche" of resignations had "forced this Board to immediately protect and preserve the foundation of our corporation."