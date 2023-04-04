Getting fans to the ballpark for April baseball can be a tough sell.

Especially in places like Buffalo, where it can be cold and damp for much of the first part of spring, selling tickets at the start of the baseball season has its challenges.

So the Buffalo Bisons are turning to discounts and promotions.

That's where the Bisons are hoping its new “Season Starter Pack” could help. The team is making a push to get fans to Sahlen Field during April by offering a $60 package for all 12 home games that month, which works out to $5 a game per seat.

The Bisons are also holding their annual Kids Week in early April – offering discounted tickets and free food vouchers for youngsters over five games – and trying to bring Canadian fans back to Sahlen Field after Covid-related restrictions made it difficult for them to cross the border to attend games last season.

The Triple-A squad is following a trend in Major League Baseball, where teams are offering monthly ticket packages and ballpark passes and steep discounts on ticket prices, mostly for games played earlier in the season when weather, especially in the Northeast, is not optimal.

The Bisons also will be getting back this season to offering promotions that feature more interactions on the field and in the concourse – something that wasn’t possible the past few seasons with safety concerns over Covid-19.

“This is something fun to welcome back the Bisons, get people to the ballpark, get us to spring and press fast-forward after a tough winter in downtown Buffalo,” said Brad Bisbang, the team’s assistant general manager. “It’s nice to be able to take continued steps forward that we’re making in the community and society to get back to the way things were in the past, while still trying to be mindful.”

While the Blue Jays playing in Buffalo during portions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons created some momentum and buzz for baseball in Western New York and brought major upgrades to the stadium and inside amenities, it didn’t translate at the box office last season.

The Bisons drew fewer fans in 2022 than they did in 2019 – the last full season before Covid hit. Last season, the team’s final overall attendance was 451,859 in 66 home games, averaging 6,846 per contest. In 2019, the Bisons drew 518,741 fans in 65 home games, for a 7,981 average per contest. The year before, the Bisons were averaging 8,250 per game.

However, restrictions in cross-border travel that lasted through much of last season played a role in the team’s overall attendance, Bisbang said. With most of those restrictions being lifted, he said he is expecting ticket sales to rebound.

He said since the Bisons signed on with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 as their affiliate, there’s been “great interest” from Southern Ontario to see future Blue Jays – the likes of Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Jordan Romano and Cavan Biggio, all of whom have already made it from Buffalo to Toronto.

“Part of the reason that we’re really excited for the 2023 season to get going is getting the fans from Western New York back in the ballpark, like we did last year, and then hopefully adding to that this year with fans from Southern Ontario," Bisbang said.

In addition to touting the future stars of the organization, the team’s marketing effort continues to be built on the entertainment and family-friendly environment aspect of coming to the ballpark. Promotions like Star Wars Night on June 3, Hockey Night on Aug. 19 and Friday Night Bash games, featuring postgame fireworks, are also integral to the Bisons’ success.

This season, promotions that the Bisons have been unable to run because of safety considerations and Covid protocols will be back. They include Team Autograph Day on Sept. 3 and allowing kids to run the bases and enjoy more interactive activities.

“Ever since opening day in 1988 when they first opened this ballpark, something that’s been instilled in us is that every game is an event,” Bisbang said.

The Season Starter Pack will begin with opening day Tuesday and offers fans the ability to exchange tickets for rained-out home games in April for any home games in May. The Bisons' season started on the road March 31.

Kids Week runs April 5 to 9, during Easter break for students. For each of those five games during that span, there will be $10 tickets for children ages 14 and younger and the first 1,000 kids through the Swan Street gate will receive a free voucher for a hot dog, soda and cotton candy to be used during that game.

“We don’t often get the opportunity to start the season when kids are off from school,” Bisbang said.

The Bisons run their own concessions at the stadium, done by Rich Entertainment Group, but will continue to partner with local companies to offer an assortment of food and beverages, including local craft brewers, Sahlen’s, LaNova, Original Pizza Logs and Charlie the Butcher.

New at the ballpark this season will be Alexandra's Gourmet Pierogi, as well as a bar being installed at the Consumers Pub at the Park – a restaurant on the stadium’s first base side.