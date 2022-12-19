Birzon Jewelers to close Saturday

A longtime local jeweler will close its doors Saturday.
Birzon Jewelers at 1376 Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda will close after 70 years in business when owner Keith Birzon retires.
It began as wholesaling company Sid Birzon, Inc. in downtown Buffalo, started by brothers Sidney and Gerald Birzon in 1952, selling jewelry throughout the northeast United States. In 2005, Gerald Birzon's son Keith opened the Tonawanda store with gemologist Howard Hilfstein.
Birzon is running a retirement sale with merchandise priced at 65% off.