Billy Bragg will perform at Starbucks picket line in Buffalo

  • Updated
Billy Bragg (copy)

Rock singer Billy Bragg.

 Associated Press
The Starbucks union's picket line will get some support from an international rock star this week.

Billy Bragg will join Starbucks Workers United outside of the Elmwood Avenue Starbucks at 1 p.m. Wednesday and perform.

Bragg is a politically active British musician who specializes in folk-punk protest songs. He's performing in Troy on Tuesday and has a day off before performing Thursday in Toronto.

Workers at the store are on strike to protest a flurry of write-ups that Starbucks workers say are retaliatory discipline targeting pro-union workers.

The Elmwood location was the first store to unionize and is now seeking a contract. Workers say rules are being forced discriminately and inconsistently. For example, worker Will Westlake said he was fired for refusing to remove a suicide prevention pin. He wore pins without incident before unionizing began, the union said.

