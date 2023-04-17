A top Buffalo Bills executive has left his post after three years with the franchise and his position will not be filled, the team said.

Last month, Jason Sinnarajah stepped aside as senior vice president of business administration, marking the exit of another high-level executive in the business department at Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day affairs of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres for owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Sinnarajah, who formerly worked in strategy and analytics for the Cleveland Guardians, was hired by PSE in July 2020 to oversee the day-to-day business operations for the Bills.

A spokesperson for the Bills said the team has no plans to bring in a replacement to fill Sinnarajah’s position.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and chief operating officer, is now in charge of the business side of the Bills. Raccuia, who’s been integral in planning the new stadium, moved from the role of senior vice president and COO at PSE to work exclusively for the Bills last spring.

In a LinkedIn post, Sinnarajah lauded accomplishments over the past three years that include increasing ticket sales – there’s now a waiting list of about 5,000 for season tickets – brand and digital marketing upgrades, introducing more data-driven analytics, and supporting the community through challenges and tragedies such as the Covid pandemic and the Tops mass shooting that occurred nearly a year ago. He’s also been there as the Bills have planned for their new stadium.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Terry and Kim Pegula who hired me and gave me this opportunity,” he said. “It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to work for you.”

His departure comes a few months after Mike McFarlane exited his post as senior vice president of finance and administration for the Sabres and PSE. Sinnarajah and McFarlane were hired at the same time.

John Roth, who worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years, recently assumed the role of COO of the Sabres.

The Sabres and Bills have gone without the presence of Kim Pegula as team president since she suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalized in June.

A Toronto native, Sinnarajah previously served as the senior vice president of strategy and growth at Ziff Davis and vice president of global strategy and business development at the Weather Company. He also has experience in investment banking at UBS and in corporate finance at General Mills.

While working for the Guardians, he helped bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Cleveland and renovations to Progressive Field. Sinnarajah also spent five years at Google, where he managed partnerships with sports leagues such as the NFL and NHL.