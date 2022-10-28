Bills-themed wines a hit as team popularity skyrockets

There’s a wine flying off the shelves of Western New York liquor stores and not surprisingly, it’s a Buffalo Bills-themed product.

Mano’s Wine has partnered with multiple professional leagues and some of their franchises to make wine for teams in bottles etched and painted by hand or labeled with team logos and designs. This season, that list of teams now includes the Bills.

In August, the Bills and Mano's announced that these commemorative Bills‐themed wine bottles would be available for purchase. Shortly after, they were in stores such as Colonial Wine & Spirits in Orchard Park – one of the first in the area to start selling them.

It’s yet another product capitalizing on the popularity of the Super Bowl-favorite Bills.

“We have this Bills display right in the front of the store when you walk in and people just walk up to it and say, ‘This is so great – great for Christmas, great for the holidays,’ and they want to ship it to family and friends out of state,” said Cyndi Leonard, who runs Colonial Wine & Spirits. “It’s selling and moving. Tons of people are coming in now to ask for it.”

There are six bottles for sale. Two of them are cabernets with deeply etched Let’s Go Buffalo and Bills Mafia designs. The others are screen-labeled Bills logo bottles offering sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, a Bills Mafia sparkling wine and Mafia Juice, which is a sweet rosé. Joining the lineup for Christmas will be two more hand-etched bottles, one with an ugly sweater theme.

Jeff Young, the area manager for Try-It Distributing Co., which runs promotions and distributes Mano’s products, said the wine started being sold in a few local liquor stores and is now offered in many more throughout Erie and Niagara counties. Some of these stores are buying 25 bottles at a time every few weeks, he said. The wine has also been popular at Highmark Stadium, where they're sold for $200 a pop for their suites and at their tables, Young added.

“We knew we’d do well with it, but I’m really surprised with just how well,” Young said. “Anything that looks cool and has to do with the Bills will do well.”

Colonial is offering the etched glass bottles for $39.99 and the Bills logo label bottles for $19.99.

Most people are buying the wines because they’re Bills-themed, but Leonard said it is also a good product. Mano's selects wines from vineyards in California and they are shipped to the company’s national headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., where they are bottled.

“They’re not going to open it up and say, ‘Yuck, this tastes terrible,’” Leonard said.

Mano’s has a partnership with the NFL, but it also requires the company to come to a separate agreement with each team, like the Bills, to make team-themed products. The company now works with 15 NFL teams, as well as franchises in the MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS and the NCAA.

"We think Bills Mafia will enjoy the collectable and customizable Bills wine,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for the Bills. “We look forward to creating new bottles each season that celebrate our passionate fanbase and the franchise's great history."

Mano's, which has been creating novelty bottles for about four decades, also partners with franchises in other professional leagues to commemorate championship and anniversary seasons with special hand-etched bottles.

"We've gotten requests from Bills fans for these bottles for years – we are excited to bring those fans something they will love and be able to collect for years to come,” said Kyle Rensenhouse, CEO of Mano's Wine.

And Sabres fans looking for their own wine may soon have one as well. Mano’s has an agreement with the NHL, and is hoping to open discussions with the local hockey franchise about creating Sabres wines using the team’s logos, said Young of Try-It, which is Mano's local distributor.

Skrewball opens branded bars at Highmark Stadium

As part of signing a three-year agreement to become the “Official Whiskey of the Buffalo Bills,” Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has opened branded bars for game days inside the Pepsi Club and Toyota Club at Highmark Stadium. They’ll next be open for Sunday’s prime-time game against the Green Bay Packers.

Skrewball, which is bottled in California, was created by husband-and-wife duo Steven and Brittany Yeng. He is a Cambodian refugee and polio survivor who created the peanut butter concoction while bartending at his bars in California, and partnered with his wife, a chemist and lawyer, to develop Skrewball. The company recently expanded internationally into both Canada and the Caribbean.

