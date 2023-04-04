While the construction agreement for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will not be subject to all the same processes that a public project would, it is still being orchestrated in conjunction with Erie County and New York State and under many of their rules.

Local News topical Your guide to the road to a new Bills stadium From the time we first heard of preliminary talks about a new Bills stadium, our team has been there to bring you news about the deal. Catch u…

A state-entity, the Erie County Stadium Corp., and county personnel will be involved in all aspects of the $1.54 billion project, including overseeing the procurement of all contracts, attending construction meetings, monitoring construction and reviewing and approving contractors’ requisitions, according to the 41-page construction coordinating agreement.

That was part of a 200-page set of long-awaited documents that were released Tuesday by the county, the state and the Bills, which also included the project labor agreement, minority and women hiring goals, insurance and bonding requirements and other provisions.

"This is very complicated. It took a long time," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "This is probably one of the most complicated deals I’ve ever worked on."

The construction agreement is just one piece of the overall package of contracts that were just finalized, laying out all aspects of the agreements between the three parties, from start to finish of the construction, and throughout the operation of the stadium afterward. Those agreements were negotiated over the last two years, since formal talks first began in May 2021.

"It was a difficult negotiation, with a lot at stake, but overall, it went pretty well, and all three parties are happy with the outcome, and that’s the sign of a good deal," said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer.

400 companies, 10,000 workers

The project to build the 1.35 million-square-foot open-air stadium will include erecting a 75,000-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium and related site development.

The stadium will hold between 60,000 to 63,000 seats, with an expandable capacity to hold special events. And it will include premium areas for suites, ledge seats, club and other higher-end seating, as well as state-of-the-art technology for audio and video.

According to the documents, the project budget envisions $1.14 billion allocated for construction of the new stadium, with $13.5 million for demolition of the older Highmark Stadium.

Furnishings, fixtures and equipment will add another $56.9 million, while utilities and infrastructure will cost $4.28 million. The rest of the total – $323.5 million – is for design, engineering and other costs.

About 400 companies are expected to be involved in working on hundreds of assorted bid packages that are part of the new stadium construction and the demolition of the current one.

Those contractors will ultimately be chosen by the general contractors running the project – the joint team of Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction Co., in association with 34 Group.

Those general contractors were selected by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which run the day-to-day operations for Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

“Our joint-venture team is committed to driving opportunities for diverse and local businesses and working with our partners to deliver this transformational project for Western New York,” John LaRow, Gilbane's senior vice president, said previously.

So far, the prime contractors include LaBella Associates, Watts Architecture & Engineering, Foit-Albert Associates, ME Engineers, Walter P. Moore, WJHW, U.S. Spinal, Howe Engineers, S20, KGM, FS2, RWDI, WSP and Studio 8. Subconsultants include EDR, CJ Brown, Siracuse Engineers, Pinewoods, JM Davidson, Roth Group and Ed Roether.

Poloncarz said at least 10,000 building trades workers will be employed on the new stadium project.

"The men and women of this community are going to benefit," he said. "A lot of that is going to go back into our community because it's going to go into the salaries of our construction workers."

Bidding for work

But where those workers come from is a key element in the various agreements, and has been at times a source of tension and intense negotiation.

Although the state has committed $600 million and Erie County will provide $250 million for the stadium construction, the project is still considered a private project. And one of the main areas where the construction of the stadium will differ from a public project is in the competitive bidding process.

While a company’s bidding price is typically a factor in the procurement of contractors for a private construction project, the general contractors will not be tied to that like they would have been for a public project, so it will not be the sole factor for being selected for a job.

Vendors, suppliers, trade contractors and professional services firms have already started the bidding process on some initial segments of the projects. More bid packages will be released in the coming months as work begins on the project, potentially this spring, with plans to complete the work by the start of the 2026 season.

Peter Warren, director of research at the Empire Center, a conservative-leaning think tank in Albany, told The News that while competitive bidding processes are necessary for public contracts to prevent corruption and insider deals orchestrated by elected officials, private companies can generally be counted on to pursue contracts in the best financial interest of the firm to maximize their profits.

All cost overruns will be the responsibility of the team. That includes the extra $140 million increase in price above the original $1.4 billion cost. But Raccuia said that's because the Bills added amenities, built a bigger canopy, created more landscaping and streetscaping, and put in more technology – not because of overruns.

" Those were conscious decisions by the Pegulas to make this stadium the best it could possibly be," he said. "The project just got bigger for all the right reasons."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Contractor diversity

The documents also include details into efforts to ensure that minority- and women-owned contractors win a significant amount of work on the project.

Though there are no firm quotas or requirements on the use of labor to build the stadium, the Bills are expected to make and document a "good faith effort" to achieve at minimum an overall participation goal of 30% for Minority Women Business Enterprises – 15% each – and a 6% goal for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses. "We have lofty goals," Raccuia said. "We intend to work diligently to meet those goals."

That includes an agreement to structure bid packages to encourage participation by such firms, by breaking them up into smaller pieces to accommodate often smaller MWBE firms or encouraging co-bidding and by working with the state to increase awareness of the opportunities to bid.

Funds from the new stadium's annual capital improvement fund and repair and maintenance fund – averaging just under $18 million a year – will also be subject to MWBE and SDVOB goals, established on an annual basis. There will be a similar post-construction commitment for suppliers and vendors at the new stadium.

The documents require the Bills to solicit and utilize qualified and certified minority-, women- and service disabled-owned business enterprises for all contractual opportunities with the construction of the stadium, as well as establish an apprenticeship program.

The construction work will also be subject to the project labor agreement and the payment of prevailing wages, in accordance with state labor law.

The state’s nondiscrimination and contractor and supplier diversity policy will apply to the project.

Union objections overcome

Considered one of the largest construction projects in the history of Western New York, the stadium has not come without some controversy after the release of the first two rounds of bids by the project’s general contractors since the start of the year.

Under the Project Labor Agreement that governs the use of construction workers – essentially a collective bargaining agreement – the contractors agree to work through the unions first, but may hire nonunion employees if they meet certain qualifications, as long as no more than half of the workers are nonunion.

"Not everyone has to be member of union, but they do recognize that unions have the right to be on site," Poloncarz said.

However, geography is also an issue. The Stadium Corp’s Feb. 21 meeting was canceled a day after one of the board of directors called on fellow members to vote against documents related to the project. In a Feb. 15 email, local union leader Paul Brown said he was upset because construction and pre-construction projects would be going to out-of-town contractors and material distributors.

But after having conversations with others involved in the project, Brown, the president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, voted in favor of new items related to the construction of the Orchard Park stadium when the board met on March 15.

Stephen Gawlik, senior counsel for Empire State Development, recently reaffirmed that the local workforce is a major focus on the project but added that there is concern from stadium planners about whether there are enough qualified workers here to complete one of the largest projects ever in Western New York.

“We’ve found that, in some major projects, there’s just not enough labor to go around,” said Bob Duffy, chair of the Stadium Corp. “So, guarantees cannot be made about who will get jobs, but I commend the sides for working this out. What has been raised as an issue before has been resolved.”

Indeed, the county executive acknowledged this week that Western New York may not be able to supply all the workers that are needed, even when including the Rochester area.

"I’ve been told, when it comes to structural steel, they’ll probably have to bring in ironworkers from New York City because of the amount of iron that will be put on here," Poloncarz said. "We can’t say you can only hire Erie County workers on this project. They would not have enough."

But he said the inclusion of prevailing wage terms should prevent a contractor from trying to undercut competitors by bringing in employees from Texas or Florida.

"We feel confident that it will ensure that the vast majority of construction workers on this project are coming from Erie County and Western New York counties," Poloncarz added.

To ensure that promises are kept, someone will be on-site monitoring construction compliance, while public outreach continues to encourage diverse companies to bid on projects, Gawlik said.

"We’ve been committed from Day One to use this project as a catalyst for the entire community, as a way to create jobs, apprenticeship programs and sustained economic benefit," Raccuia said. "There's a tremendous amount of effort to make as many local workers a part of this project as possible. In some cases, the expertise isn’t here locally, and we’ve had to go regionally, or in some cases nationally. But the focus is on Western New York, this community and New York state, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure our fellow residents and friends are part of this project."

What's next?

The release of the first $300 million in state funding clears the way for site work to begin soon, with the expectation that ground will still be broken on the project in May, allowing for the stadium to be significantly completed in about three years, by July 2026, with final completion targeted for March 25, 2027.

Raccuia said that plan is "still on track," but added that there's no longer any room for slowdowns if construction is to finish on time. The supply chain for electrical components is still a concern. "We've given up our grace period by having the long-form agreements take as long as they did," he said.

Poloncarz said the Bills and their contractors can start pulling the necessary permits and mobilizing, although they can't start any construction work until the Erie County Legislature approves the deal. With Tuesday's release of all the project’s documents, the Legislature now has up to 30 days to review it before a vote is taken.

A groundbreaking is expected in mid- to late May, he added.

"They weren’t easy to get concluded, but we did it," Poloncarz said. "There were a lot of folks across the country that thought Buffalo wouldn’t be able to get this done."